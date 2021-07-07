2020 Companies Funding the Future

2020 Companies and the Louise and Christopher B. Munday Foundation partner to Fund the Future.





"I, like many others, was not simply equipped to attend university. Working during the day, raising a family while attending school at night was the only opportunity I had to advance my education. As a young man growing up, I quickly realized the advantages this education afforded my family. This Foundation allows me to help those, so they do not have to go through what I did as a young man," said Christopher Munday.



Louise Munday continues, “Presently, we are excited to provide over 150 laptops to a local educational institution in Utah. Also, we are quickly approaching our first recipients and nothing is more important than helping those to become who they dreamt of as a young adult.”



About 2020 Companies

2020 Companies (Dallas, TX) is a sales and marketing agency that provides a turnkey outsourced solution to facilitate sales, marketing, merchandising, training, and events. 2020 has over 10,000 employees across the United States and works with the world’s largest brands and retailers in over 50,000 retail locations. For more information, visit 2020companies.com. Dallas, TX, July 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- 2020 Companies ( https://www.2020companies.com/ ) announced the start of a new educational assistance partnership with the Louise and Christopher B. Munday Foundation ( https://themundayfoundation.com "I, like many others, was not simply equipped to attend university. Working during the day, raising a family while attending school at night was the only opportunity I had to advance my education. As a young man growing up, I quickly realized the advantages this education afforded my family. This Foundation allows me to help those, so they do not have to go through what I did as a young man," said Christopher Munday.Louise Munday continues, “Presently, we are excited to provide over 150 laptops to a local educational institution in Utah. Also, we are quickly approaching our first recipients and nothing is more important than helping those to become who they dreamt of as a young adult.”About 2020 Companies2020 Companies (Dallas, TX) is a sales and marketing agency that provides a turnkey outsourced solution to facilitate sales, marketing, merchandising, training, and events. 2020 has over 10,000 employees across the United States and works with the world’s largest brands and retailers in over 50,000 retail locations. For more information, visit 2020companies.com.