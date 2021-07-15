Jarnette L. Brownlee Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Los Angeles, CA, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jarnette L. Brownlee of Los Angeles, California has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of massage therapy.
About Jarnette L. Brownlee
Jarnette Brownlee is a massage therapist at Healing Is What I'm Giving in Torrance, California covering the Los Angeles area. She provides Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, sports massage, prenatal massage, and couple massage. Having trained in a variety of modalities, Jarnette can help you pick a style that fits what your body needs so you can live your best life. In addition, she offers sugar scrubs from naturally made sugar scrub in assorted scents such as lemon, almond and coconut, aromatherapy utilizing lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, and tea tree, and hot towels to soothe and soften the tissue.
Born October 28, 1989 in Los Angeles, California, Jarnette obtained a B.S. in Kinesiology from California State University, Northridge in 2012 and is a Certified Massage Therapist. She is affiliated with the Southern California Health Institute. In her spare time, Jarnette enjoys physical fitness, travel, and massages.
Jarnette states, “Massage should be a regular part of your well-being routine. So let's enjoy and rejuvenate.”
For further information, contact www.healingiswhatimgiving.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Jarnette L. Brownlee
Jarnette Brownlee is a massage therapist at Healing Is What I'm Giving in Torrance, California covering the Los Angeles area. She provides Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, sports massage, prenatal massage, and couple massage. Having trained in a variety of modalities, Jarnette can help you pick a style that fits what your body needs so you can live your best life. In addition, she offers sugar scrubs from naturally made sugar scrub in assorted scents such as lemon, almond and coconut, aromatherapy utilizing lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, and tea tree, and hot towels to soothe and soften the tissue.
Born October 28, 1989 in Los Angeles, California, Jarnette obtained a B.S. in Kinesiology from California State University, Northridge in 2012 and is a Certified Massage Therapist. She is affiliated with the Southern California Health Institute. In her spare time, Jarnette enjoys physical fitness, travel, and massages.
Jarnette states, “Massage should be a regular part of your well-being routine. So let's enjoy and rejuvenate.”
For further information, contact www.healingiswhatimgiving.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories