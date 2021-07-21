Traci Lynn Hammond Honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Jackson, MI, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Traci Lynn Hammond of Jackson, Michigan has been honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of financial analysis.
About Traci Lynn Hammond
Traci Lynn Hammond is an accounting analyst at Consumers Energy which is a public utility that provides natural gas and electricity to 6.6 million of Michigan's 10 million residents. She also serves as a financial professional at Primerica which provides insurance and financial services for families nationally. Ms. Hammond is responsible for financial analysis and profitability.
Born August 10, 1977 in Royal Oak, Michigan, Traci Lynn obtained a B.S. in Business/Managerial Economics from Oakland University in 2005, completed additional Managerial Accounting courses at Macomb Community College in 2006, and obtained a M.A. in Health Economics from Eastern Michigan University in 2015. She holds a WallStreet Suite v7 License through Ford Motor Credit, is life insurance licensed in the state of Michigan, and is currently working towards her SIE license.
Ms. Hammond began her career as an accounting analyst with Chrysler LLC. She then completed a financial analyst internship through INSITE Consulting Group. Traci Lynn worked as a financial analyst for Spartanburg Steel Products and a program financial analyst at GE Energy. She then served as a graduate assistant at East Michigan University. Traci Lynn worked as an independent sales and systems financial consultant at Ford Motor Company and then a financial coordinator through V-Soft Consulting Corp. for Toyota North America.
Traci Lynn Hammond is a member of Omicron Epsilon Delta. In her spare time, she enjoys rescuing cats, family activities, painting, and reading.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
