“@DogsOfInstagram” Celebrates 10 Years of Community
The dedicated community of 5 million dog-lovers is celebrating throughout July with giveaways, IG filters, and NFT art that will support shelter pets in need.
San Diego, CA, July 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This month, @DogsOfInstagram will celebrate ten years since the dog community’s first post went live on Instagram. The team plans to engage their active community of 5 million throughout the month with flashback posts, surprise giveaways, NFT art supporting shelter pets, and an official Instagram Live celebration on the anniversary date - July 22nd, 2021.
The celebration kicked off on July 1st with the announcement of the page’s anniversary month hashtag and filter. Community members are already sharing celebratory messages and photos featuring their pets using the anniversary hashtag, #DOICheersToTenYears, and the exclusive Instagram filter that cycles through favorite post phrases like “I like fur butts and I cannot lie,” “A smile a day keeps the vet away,” and “Can you dig it?” The interactive filter can be accessed via the @DogsOfInstagram profile on the Instagram app.
@DogsOfInstagram has also partnered with TrustedHousesitters for the Going Places Giveaway which awards one lucky winner two free flight tickets to anywhere in the world - a value of $3,000.
“This community is so loyal, engaged and supportive of one another,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Rebecca Pollard. “We wanted to make sure we created ways for them to share the joy that this page brings to their everyday lives, foster those authentic connections, and celebrate the pride they feel in their pets.”
In addition to the Instagram specific celebrations, @DogsOfInstagram has also announced its first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) - an original piece of blockchain art featuring the first @DogsOfInstagram post with the ten year anniversary logo. For a limited time, community members and pet enthusiasts can bid for ownership of the exclusive digital asset, which is now available for auction on Mintable. The winner will receive ownership of the NFT, and 50% of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to Cuddly to support shelter pets in need.
Metamorphosis Partners LLC, the leading pet media agency and pet venture studio, acquired “Dogs Of (dogsof.com)” and its subsequent properties, including @DogsOfInstagram, @DogsOfShelters, and TikTok profile @DogsOfTikTok, in November 2020, for an undisclosed sum.
About Metamorphosis Partners, LLC:
Launched in 2019, Metamorphosis is a media agency dedicated to the pet industry, combined with a venture studio building businesses dedicated to all aspects of pet parenting through a unified portfolio of leading consumer engagement platforms. Founded by Brock Weatherup and Nico Chereque (previous founders of PetMD, Pet360, and PetCoach), Metamorphosis leverages its companies’ capabilities to deliver value-added, innovative products, services, and content resulting in long-standing customer relationships. Metamorphosis’ portfolio includes Great Pet Care, Great Pet Media, The Anxious Pet, and Pawprint. For more information, visit metamorphosis.com.
Contact
Rebecca Pollard
267-240-6219
www.Metamorphosis.com
