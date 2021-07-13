Keene Building Products and AMICO Introduce the Ultimate Wall Ventilating and Draining Solution
Cleveland, OH, July 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Keene Building Products and AMICO join forces to combine their world class moisture solutions to offer an ICC code compliant, self-draining vented wall system for use behind stucco, veneer stone, fiber cement and other exterior claddings. This innovative combination creates a dedicated drainage cavity behind exterior walls by utilizing Keene’s Driwall(TM) rainscreen products. Exterior walls are then ventilated and drained with AMICO’s patented, ICC certified HYDRODRY System. This allows walls to sufficiently dry out and release any moisture caused by condensation or water intrusion extending a walls useful life by promoting proper drainage and ventilation.
The latest ICC & Florida commercial building codes require that all new commercial buildings built with wood-based sheathing in climate zones 1A, 2A, or 3A are required to have a ventilated airspace between the stucco and water-resistive barrier. The Keene/AMICO HYDRODRY Solution provides this airspace and allows it to ventilate properly which will prevent mold, mildew, or bacteria.
"Keene building products are the gold standard when it comes to rainscreen technology and at AMICO we’ve been innovating and manufacturing exterior wall components and systems for over 80 years. This combination gives builders the best of both worlds, two industry leaders coming together to provide the ultimate in code compliant moisture management solutions." - Amico team
Keene Building Products Driwall(TM) Rainscreen is a drainage mat for exterior wall systems. The structured strand product eliminates incidental moisture problems in most exterior veneer applications, including stucco, manufactured stone, and plank siding. With the increase in building “tightness” for thermal protection, moisture problems are on the rise, causing a greater need for hydrostatic pressure release and a ventilation method. The full-wall Driwall(TM) Rainscreen product rolls over the water-resistive barrier to separate it from the exterior veneer. The airspace that Driwall(TM) Rainscreen creates increases airflow through the wall cavity, allowing the wall to breathe and stay dry.
The AMICO HYDRODRY System consists of creating an air and drainage cavity between the cladding and WRB for moisture and vapor to flow freely within the wall cavity. This cavity can be created by utilizing the Keene rainscreen products. We then use a combination of ventilating and draining profiles to allow this moisture and vapor to escape and ventilate the wall. Computer modeling shows that when using this system that convection occurs within the wall which allows the drying process to occur.
The latest ICC & Florida commercial building codes require that all new commercial buildings built with wood-based sheathing in climate zones 1A, 2A, or 3A are required to have a ventilated airspace between the stucco and water-resistive barrier. The Keene/AMICO HYDRODRY Solution provides this airspace and allows it to ventilate properly which will prevent mold, mildew, or bacteria.
"Keene building products are the gold standard when it comes to rainscreen technology and at AMICO we’ve been innovating and manufacturing exterior wall components and systems for over 80 years. This combination gives builders the best of both worlds, two industry leaders coming together to provide the ultimate in code compliant moisture management solutions." - Amico team
Keene Building Products Driwall(TM) Rainscreen is a drainage mat for exterior wall systems. The structured strand product eliminates incidental moisture problems in most exterior veneer applications, including stucco, manufactured stone, and plank siding. With the increase in building “tightness” for thermal protection, moisture problems are on the rise, causing a greater need for hydrostatic pressure release and a ventilation method. The full-wall Driwall(TM) Rainscreen product rolls over the water-resistive barrier to separate it from the exterior veneer. The airspace that Driwall(TM) Rainscreen creates increases airflow through the wall cavity, allowing the wall to breathe and stay dry.
The AMICO HYDRODRY System consists of creating an air and drainage cavity between the cladding and WRB for moisture and vapor to flow freely within the wall cavity. This cavity can be created by utilizing the Keene rainscreen products. We then use a combination of ventilating and draining profiles to allow this moisture and vapor to escape and ventilate the wall. Computer modeling shows that when using this system that convection occurs within the wall which allows the drying process to occur.
Contact
Keene Building ProductsContact
Jill Bresnahan
440-443-0274
www.keenebuilding.com
Jill Bresnahan
440-443-0274
www.keenebuilding.com
Categories