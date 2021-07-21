Nicole Hayes Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for August 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. and Announces an August 6 Jonah's Fish Fry Event
Plano, TX, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nicole Hayes of Plano, Texas is being celebrated as a Woman of the Month for August 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of entertainment events. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
In addition, Nicole Hayes and Heavenly Prayers are hosting an upcoming Jonah’s Fish Fry fundraising event on Friday, August 6, 2021 in Plano, Texas.
About Nicole Hayes
For over six years, Nicole Hayes has been responsible for putting together entertainment events. Her events include concerts, shows, performances, dances, and fundraising. Nicole is the owner of So-U-Want-2-B-N Hollywood Let US Make You A Star Inc. Headquartered in Compton, California, it is a 501(c)(3) organization.
Ms. Hayes is also a business owner of So-U-Want-2-B-N-HOLYwood Heavenly Prayers Production Inc, H.H.P.P. I., of Texas and California. Its mission is to make the world a better place through gospel music events in Compton, California. They give performers in the inner city and suburban communities the chance to demonstrate their God-given talents. In addition, they hope to provide support for those struggling in their community, such as daycare services for single mothers and transitional housing for those in need. Offerings also include afterschool and summer performing arts programs for children. They also have apparel and accessories coming soon. The organization welcomes donations in California and Texas. Please see the website below regarding donation contact numbers. Donations can also be made through Cash app at: $hayes132.
Nicole Hayes is a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) with training in patient personal care, infection prevention, vital signs, communication, mental health, and other basic care. She is affiliated with the National Association of Equal Justice in America (NAEJA.) In her spare time, she enjoys her Church life.
About The Heavenly Prayers Jonah's Fish Fry Fundraiser on August 6, 2021
Nicole Hayes and Heavenly Prayers are hosting a second Jonah’s Fish Fry fundraiser on Friday, August 6 from 12 to 7 pm. The event will be held at 2300 Kathryn Lane, Plano, Texas, around the main pool behind the office. The fish fry will include catfish and whiting, along with sides of coleslaw, potato salad and French fries, and desserts of chocolate cake and lemon cake, which will be available for sale. Live performances by the Faithful Five and Tiny Abby Creations will be held throughout the event. With a $22.00 or $25.00 love token you will receive a Jonah's fish dinner from the amazing Angeles Creations Catering. Presale orders are being taken by calling (310) 766-6658. Payment accepted via cash, credit card or Cashapp.
For more information contact Nicole at nhayes132@yahoo.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
