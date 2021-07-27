Stephanie L. Bailey Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
San Tan Valley, AZ, July 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie L. Bailey of San Tan Valley, Arizona has been honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of human services and beauty. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Stephanie L. Bailey
Stephanie L. Bailey is the owner of The House of Holistic Care, which is a nonprofit group home and child welfare agency for children in San Tan Valley, Arizona. With seven years’ experience, Stephanie oversees the operations of the facility and the staff. She teaches life skills to young girls through the Department of Safety and ensures that they have a safe haven. Stephanie’s area of expertise includes promoting positive health behaviors and wellness and health education. Holistic interventions are used to promote wellness, manage illness, and reduce pain, all while assisting in preventing disease.
The House of Holistic Care offers dynamic recreational activities, educational, and business opportunities to those members transitioning from teens to young adults. In fact, one of their 4-year members recently received her certificate as a Veterinary Assistant and her high school diploma. Ms. Bailey has always loved helping the community, especially the children. Growing up in Flint, Michigan where she watched and worked with her mother to provide quality, affordable, and low-income housing to her community inspired her to help children that are wards of the state.
Stephanie has over 20 years in healthcare services, 15 years in the criminal justice field assisting offenders in a variety of community correctional programs, 15 years in addictions treatment therapy, and over 15 years in the beauty supply industry.
In addition, Stephanie and her husband are the owners of Royal Beauty Supply & Custom Wigs, a family-owned business. They offer a number of products used to care for the skin and body. Stephanie’s passion is customizing human hair wigs for children, women, and men due to loss of hair (thinning hair, alopecia, baldness, and cancer clients) and clients who want to enhance their appearance. They pride themselves in giving customers a personal touch experience and one-on-one product education. As a cosmetologist, Stephanie gives back to the community by volunteering at Avalon School of Cosmetology and other child welfare agencies by cutting hair, doing hair coloring, and shampooing, blow-drying, and styling hair.
Stephanie earned a B.A. from Davenport University in 2004. She is affiliated with the Tonto Street Church of Christ in Phoenix, Arizona, the National Church of Christ Prayer Warriors/Facebook: Sister Pam Parker National Prayer Warriors, and Just Us Sisters Together (J.U.S.T.) Ministry. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, travel, and roller skating.
Stephanie Bailey states, “As an entrepreneur, I have kept a narrow focus on my customers and clients, never forgetting that everything I do is for them.”
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
