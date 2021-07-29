Wynter W. Riddick Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Norfolk, VA, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wynter W. Riddick of Norfolk, Virginia has been honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of community healthcare. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Wynter W. Riddick
Wynter W. Riddick is the owner of B&R Supportive Living, LLC. She started in the mental health field 22 years ago, managing group homes for adults with intellectual disabilities. From there she branched out into nursing facilities and later servicing veterans. After realizing her passion was to serve others, Wynter started her own business seven years ago. Her business focuses on helping clients who have neurological disorders. Wynter’s mission is to give the best quality of care to a new generation by implementing technology and using new resources.
Ms. Riddick oversees the operations of the business and helps clients with MS, ALS, Parkinson’s disease, and neurological disorders live a productive life. Wynter rents rooms for her clients and assists them with all needs. She also helps clients in their own homes.
Wynter earned a C.M.A. In her spare time she enjoys being with her friends and family.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
