Plum Creek Recovery Ranch is Now Accepting Patients
This all-new addiction treatment center outside of Austin, Texas, is part of the Signature Healthcare family of behavioral health hospitals.
Lockhart, TX, July 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Plum Creek Recovery Ranch, a 46-bed treatment facility for adult men and women struggling with substance use disorder, alcohol use disorder, and other closely-related behavioral health issues, is now accepting patients. Located in Lockhart, Texas, this all-new addiction treatment center provides an evidence-based program that is proven effective. Along with treating alcohol use disorder and substance use disorder, Plum Creek Recovery Ranch also treats co-occurring non-severe mental health issues (depression, anxiety, issues that surround grief and loss, and posttraumatic stress disorder).
Situated on 200 acres of working ranch land and housed in the historic Dolly Cole mansion, Plum Creek Recovery Ranch is setting itself apart by offering a variety of treatment modalities and support services to help patients find lifelong recovery in a way that best suits their individual needs. This includes:
- Gender-specific programming delivered via trauma-informed care
- Masters-level clinical staff trained in substance use disorders, strategies for lasting recovery, and issues that surround addiction
- Evidence-based programming and therapeutic models backed by research that proves effectiveness. Treatment methods include SMART Recovery, 12 Step Facilitation, Medication Assisted Treatment, and psychotherapeutic methods including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy, Motivational Interviewing, and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy delivered in individual and group settings
- Medical team led by leading specialists in addiction care
- Integrated, holistic approach to care that includes group therapy, individual therapy, physical fitness, nutrition counseling, equine assisted therapy, art therapy, breath work, Tai Chi, yoga, and mindfulness meditation
“We believe that addiction is a disease of the mind, body, and spirit. In order for our patients to fully recover, we must address the whole person. And that’s what we’re doing here. We’re not a one size fits all program – our individual treatment programs are as unique as our patients,” explains Dr. Patricia Ryding, Executive Director.
Dr. Ryding continues, “We’re committed to providing the very best treatment with the expertise and compassionate care our clients deserve. The first time you come through our gates, whether you’re a patient, a member of our staff, or a visitor, your stress level immediately drops. Healing and serenity are found in abundance here.”
Plum Creek Recovery Ranch is part of the Signature Healthcare family of behavioral health hospitals. Headquartered in Corona, California, Signature hospitals offer a full spectrum of programs to address and treat mental health issues. For additional information about Plum Creek’s services, including available programming, information on admissions, insurance verification, or to take a virtual tour, please visit online at plumcreekrecoveryranch.com.
Contact
Laura Comstock
737-610-4074
plumcreekrecoveryranch.com
