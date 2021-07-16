New Innovative Scope Adapter Enables Disabled Hunters
New product provides visually and physically disabled hunters more access and a better experience participating in hunting and shooting sports. Digital FOV’s new product, Digital Crosshairs 1000A, is a revolutionary rifle scope enablement device that expands opportunities to enjoy shooting sports and hunting for those with physical and visual disabilities.
Advancements in technology provide visually or physically disabled hunters more access and a better experience participating in hunting and shooting sports. Digital FOV's new product, Digital Crosshairs 1000A is a revolutionary rifle scope enablement device that expands opportunities to enjoy shooting sports and hunting for those with physical and visual disabilities.
An estimated 1.7 million people with severe physical handicaps enjoy hunting and shooting sports in the U.S. “This affordable niche product is groundbreaking in giving disabled hunters with visual or physical challenges an opportunity to better enjoy hunting and make lasting memories with family and friends,” Digital FOV Founder and Chief Innovator Henry Johns said. “This product does for disabled hunters what sidewalk ramps did for wheelchairs, it makes hunting more inclusive for physically and visually challenged family members.”
Digital Crosshairs 1000A is affordable, easy to use and unique in the market. The device allows someone who may have physical or visual limitations to shoot scoped rifles and hit their targets using a clip-on scope attachment that has a targeting display. The state-of-the-art targeting screen shows disabled hunters the scope’s real-time field of view identical to looking into the eyepiece.
“For example, some wheelchair bound paraplegic and quadriplegic disabled hunters may experience difficulties holding a gun. Our product allows them to mount the gun and view the scope’s crosshairs on the display mounted on or off the rifle scope,” Johns said.
Priced at around $500, the Digital Crosshairs 1000A adaptive rifle scope clip-on is compatible with any rifle or crossbow scope.
“At Digital FOV, we don’t make assumptions about what physically or visually challenged disabled hunters can do. Our goal is to build products to help them do it,” Johns said.
If you would like to learn more about the Digital Crosshairs 1000A email sales@digitalcrosshairs.com or goto www.digitalcrosshairs.com
About Digital FOV, LLC:
Founded in 2013, Digital FOV’s goal in the adaptive equipment market is to bring the thrill and excitement of day and night vision hunting to disabled hunters without having to spend thousands. This line of products originated from sportsmen and women who saw the potential of the original Digital Crosshairs 1000 Night Vision Clip-on to be used to enable friends and family members that are disabled hunters.
Digital Crosshairs 1000A Adaptive Scope Attachment
Scope clip-on attachment that displays the scope's field of view on a display that can be positioned so that a disabled person can easily see where the scope is targeting without having to physically hold the rifle.
