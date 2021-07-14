Orthopedic Surgeon and Total Joints Specialist, Mark Kolich, DO, to Join OrthoNeuro in August 2021

OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO announced today that Mark Kolich, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon and Adult Reconstruction Hip & Knee Specialist, will join the multi-specialty physician practice in August of 2021. Dr. Kolich is a board-eligible, fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in outpatient total joints, including minimally invasive anterior approach total hips, less invasive total knees, and complex hip and knee revision cases.