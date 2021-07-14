Orthopedic Surgeon and Total Joints Specialist, Mark Kolich, DO, to Join OrthoNeuro in August 2021
OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO announced today that Mark Kolich, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon and Adult Reconstruction Hip & Knee Specialist, will join the multi-specialty physician practice in August of 2021. Dr. Kolich is a board-eligible, fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in outpatient total joints, including minimally invasive anterior approach total hips, less invasive total knees, and complex hip and knee revision cases.
“It’s an exciting time to become a part of the team at OrthoNeuro,” said Dr. Kolich. “It’s an established practice with a great reputation that has served the Columbus community and state of Ohio well for 80 years. I look forward to being able to serve the patients of this community with all the significant advances we have made in Hip and Knee Arthroplasty through OrthoNeuro’s Joints Division.”
Dr. Kolich will also perform partial knee replacement and knee arthroscopy.
“I have a passion about the growing field of outpatient hip and knee arthroplasty,” added Dr. Kolich. “We’ve made many advances through our use of robotics, rapid recovery protocols, and minimally invasive techniques to help patients get home as quickly and as safely as possible.”
Patient care is very important for Dr. Kolich.
“It is my strong belief that through open communication with patients I am able to offer the best care and reduce any stressors or concerns patients may have,” said Dr. Kolich. “Open communication and use of a shared decision making model ultimately helps achieve a positive patient experience and the best outcome possible.”
Dr. Todd and OrthoNeuro are extremely excited about Dr. Kolich joining the practice.
“We are proud to add Dr. Mark Kolich to our team as an adult reconstructive specialist,” said Dr. Todd. “People are more active these days and as our population ages, unfortunately, debilitating osteoarthritis is limiting people’s activities. He is fellowship specialty-trained in patients who have hip and knee osteoarthritis and is coming to us with the greatest, latest knowledge and technology in the hip and knee world.”
Dr. Kolich earned his bachelor’s degree from Kent State University. He attended medical school at the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, Ohio, and completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Affinity Medical Center/Aultman Hospital in Massillon, Ohio. He was also the Chief Resident of Orthopedic Surgery at Aultman Hospital. Afterward, Dr. Kolich pursued an Adult Reconstruction Hip & Knee fellowship at JIS Orthopedics in Columbus.
Dr. Kolich has authored multiple publications within the field of hip and knee arthroplasty including the Journal of Arthroplasty (JOA) on Partial knee arthroplasty which was presented at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) annual meeting. He was also recently published in April 2021 in Surgical Technology International on revision total knee arthroplasty and is a co-author of “Tough Questions in Total Hip and Total Knee Arthroplasty” which is a symposium that will be presented in September of this year at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) to other orthopedic surgeons from across the U.S. learning more about hip and knee arthroplasty.
He will be treating patients at the OrthoNeuro Grove City, Grandview, and Westerville offices starting on August 16, 2021.
OrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery and care, neurology, acute pain management, podiatry & wound care. OrthoNeuro currently has 7 locations, including 2 orthopedic walk-in clinics, throughout greater Columbus. To book an appointment call 614-890-6555 or visit OrthoNeuro.com. You can follow OrthoNeuro on Facebook, Instagram Twitter and LinkedIn.
OrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery and care, neurology, acute pain management, podiatry & wound care. OrthoNeuro currently has 7 locations, including 2 orthopedic walk-in clinics, throughout greater Columbus. To book an appointment call 614-890-6555 or visit OrthoNeuro.com. You can follow OrthoNeuro on Facebook, Instagram Twitter and LinkedIn.
