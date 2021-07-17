Dong Sung Oil & Chemical Co., a Korean Metal Working Fluid Company Producing Metal-Working Fluid, Various Industrial Lubricants is Enters Global Market
Dong-Sung Oil & Chemical Co. is a company specializing in metal-working fluid, various industrial lubricants and emulsion for processing fiber in Korea.
Busan, Korea, South, July 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dong-Sung Oil & Chemical Co., a Korean metal working fluid company producing metal-working fluid, various industrial lubricants and emulsion for fiber in Korea, advances to the global market with high-quality lubricants.
Dong-Sung Oil & Chemical Co. is a company specializing in metal-working fluid, various industrial lubricants and emulsion for processing fiber in Korea.
The company has the excellent quality of cutting oil, engine oil, discharge processed oil, rubber compounding oil, punching oil, machine oil, cleansing products, hydraulic oil, spinning oil, textile oil and dyeing agents in Korea.
Dong-Sung Oil & Chemical Co. minimizes pollution by producing environmental friendly lubricants.
They produce eco-friendly and harmless cutting oil in Korea.
Dong-Sung Oil & Chemical Co. acquired ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and KS certificate for quality policy.
The company is contributing to domestic and overseas exports through constant research and development as well as production.
They are focusing on R&D for cutting oil, engine oil, discharge processed oil, rubber compounding oil, punching oil, machine oil, cleansing products, hydraulic oil, spinning oil, textile oil and dyeing agents in Korea.
Contact
Mr. Sunghyun Ban
+82 010 6298 7950
www.dsoil.co.kr
