Direct Auto Insurance Offers Hiring Bonus of Up to $2,500 During Virtual Hiring Event on July 20
Leading insurance brand hosts National Interview Day to fill over 187 insurance sales agent and insurance sales agent trainee positions in 13 states.
Nashville, TN, July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Direct Auto Insurance’s hiring event, National Interview Day, will take place virtually on July 20, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time through job site Indeed’s virtual interviewing platform.
The company is looking to hire more than 187 insurance agents and insurance agent trainees for its retail stores throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and the State of Washington.
All interested applicants are invited to click here for a complete list of event registration links by location, and to register for a 30-minute interview. Further event details and notifications will be emailed to the registrant after signing up. Interviewees should be prepared to walk through their resumes and on-the-spot offers will be made to qualified candidates. A bonus of up to $2,500 is being offered to those hired.
“We welcome friendly and enthusiastic job seekers looking for a great place to work with advancement opportunities to register for National Interview Day,” says Vikki Conn, RVP, Retail Stores at Direct Auto. “This is a great time to start a new career at a fast-paced company, and we’re excited to invite new talent to join our team and advance their careers with our rapidly expanding organization.”
Direct Auto Insurance is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company that is proud to invest in its employees with paid licensing training, and a multi-tiered and comprehensive paid training program, and offers a wide range of benefits, including health insurance coverage options, paid holidays, uncapped commissions, career growth opportunities, and more.
For more information about Direct Auto Insurance, visit directauto.com.
Direct Auto Insurance is an Equal Opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment regardless of any characteristic protected by law. Bonus not available to current employees of Allstate, Safe Auto, or the National General Group. Must be at least 18 years old.
Bonus subject to terms and conditions, including eligibility, payment schedule, and applicable tax withholdings.
About Direct Auto Insurance
Founded in 1991, Nashville-based Direct Auto Insurance sells personal car insurance and other types of coverage and products online, over the phone and in-store at more than 450 retail locations. Direct Auto Insurance-branded policies are underwritten by select affiliates owned by National General Holdings Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allstate Corporation. National General is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company that traces its roots to 1939 and has a financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best.
Contact
Nicole Baksinskas
