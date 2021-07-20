Denali Advanced Integration Ranks #1 on Middle Market Fast 50, #11 on Largest Private Companies List
Puget Sound Business Journal Lists Denali as fastest growing company.
Redmond, WA, July 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Denali Advanced Integration today announced that Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) has ranked Denali #1 on its Middle Market Fast 50 list and one of the fastest growing privately held companies in Washington State.
PSBJ annually ranks middle-market companies in the Puget Sound region based on revenue growth. The middle-market list is a mix of public and private companies with revenue between $25 million and $1 billion in 2020. Additionally, Denali was named the 11th largest private company in Washington State based on 2020 revenue.
Denali made a big leap from the previous year ranking on the largest private companies’ list from #22 to #11. The PSBJ list of Largest Private Companies includes organizations that are headquartered in Washington State, and earned at least $500,000 while continuing to grow in revenue between 2018 and 2020.
PSBJ uses its Middle Market Fast 50 score to determine which companies are growing the fastest in the Middle Market category. Its scoring methodology uses a weighted score based on the percent change in revenue between 2018 and 2020, mitigating the differences between smaller and larger companies within the Middle Market.
PSBJ shares these rankings to highlight Washington State’s businesses that fuel the region’s economic growth. The companies on this list come from a diverse group of industries including biotech, banking, real estate, tech, senior living, and restaurant sectors.
Middle-market companies represent an economic powerhouse in the Puget Sound region with tremendous impact. According to a 2018 Dun & Bradstreet middle-market report, middle-market companies make up less than 1% of business in the country, yet they employ 27.2% of the nation’s workers and make up 26.8% of revenue produced by U.S. companies.
Denali attributes its rapid growth to its Customer First values and adaptability to the fast pace of change in the technology industry.
“We are honored to be included on both lists of growing companies,” said Majdi Daher, Co-Founder & CEO. “Denali has experienced this tremendous growth by putting our customers first, building relationships with our valued partners, and by demonstrating leadership in advancing the products and services needed most by the companies we serve. Thank you to all Denali employees for this terrific accomplishment, and to Puget Sound Business Journal for recognizing Denali on these prestigious lists.”
About Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia. Denali provides people, process and technology that helps customers attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. The company has received several awards from its partners for innovation and outstanding Customer First service. www.denaliai.com
