Lobbie Software and ABA Desk Form a Strategic Partnership
Santa Fe, NM, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lobbie Software is pleased to announce its recent partnership with ABA Desk, a Mingo Solutions company that provides solutions to a number of ABA professionals across the United States. The relationship will allow Lobbie Software to expand their Lobbie Paperless solutions for electronic patient forms into even more ABA organizations.
Through this strategic partnership, ABA clients of Lobbie will be able to partner with ABA Desk for Data collection and Treatment planning. ABA Desk offers data collection abilities for duration, frequency, interval recording, task analysis, and trials programs. Lobbie’s Paperless solution will help the ABA community by simplifying their patient forms electronically with easier patient and staff communications.
Kevin Vick, Vice President, shares, “We feel our collaboration with ABA Desk will strengthen and expand our impact into the ABA community.” Jane Logvinova, Co-Founder, states, “We are honored and excited to extend our services to Lobbie’s ABA client base. We feel this partnership will only build more value for the ABA professionals across the United States.”
About Lobbie Software: https://www.lobbie.com/landing/online-forms-registration-2
About ABA Desk, a Mingo Solutions company: https://abadesk.com/#/about
Kevin Vick
844-562-2434
www.lobbie.com
