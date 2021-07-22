ServeScape, a Farm-to-Landscape Marketplace Connecting Atlanta's Home Gardeners and Landscape Pros with Georgia Growers, Selected for 2021 Techstars Atlanta Program
ServeScape, a Techstars company, is poised to evolve the plant nursery industry by offering 1,000s of live Georgia-Grown plants with real-time inventory and pricing, delivered within a week of ordering.
Atlanta, GA, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Atlanta’s largest online plant nursery, ServeScape, is one of ten startups that Techstars Atlanta, in partnership with Cox Enterprises, has selected for its 2021 accelerator program. The company provides an affordable, convenient alternative to the big box retailer plant-shopping experience.
Mario Cambardella, Founder and CEO of ServeScape, recounts how his own frustrations with the industry inspired him to start the company:
"I can’t tell you how many times I have walked away empty handed from the big box stores because the quantity and quality of inventory was lacking or employees were unable to answer questions about native plants. I knew this was a solvable problem." He continues, “With the backing of the Techstars Program, I am confident that ServeScape will be positioned to disrupt the plant nursery industry.”
ServeScape leverages the expertise of the company’s network of Georgia Grown horticultural farmers and the efficiency of a seamless digital platform to deliver a wider, more curated selection of plants. ServeScape partners with responsible, green industry growers across Georgia to provide metro Atlanta and Athens residents with direct access to handpicked, regionally appropriate collections of plants; including:
-Commercial-Grade
-Native to the Southeast
-Food-Producing
-Pollinating
The company’s mission is to deliver beautiful, resilient plants to gardeners while supporting the livelihood of local horticultural farmers.
About ServeScape
Atlanta’s largest online nursery, www.ServeScape.com, is the first platform designed to enable homeowners and landscape professionals to purchase plants directly from local Georgia growers. The digital marketplace is evolving the plant nursery business to save home gardeners and landscape professionals time and money and offer healthier plants delivered sooner.
ServeScape also offers professional landscape design by licensed landscape architects and expert advice from local horticulturalists. ServeScape is a Techstars company. Visit www.ServeScape.com to envision, design, and grow a beautiful and resilient landscape supplied by local farmers.
About the Techstars Atlanta Program
The Techstars Atlanta Program in Partnership with Cox Enterprises is a 13-week program that helps founders #domorefaster. During 90 days of rapid acceleration the entrepreneurs build their business networks, receive individualized support from Cox team members and the Techstars network, and learn the building blocks of a successful business.
https://www.techstars.com/accelerators/atlanta
Contact
ServeScapeContact
Mario Cambardella
(678) 827-2273
www.ServeScape.com
