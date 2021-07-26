Transform Africa Announces Dr. Rollan Roberts II on South Sudan Delegation
Transform Africa founder, His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts, has been appointed to the United States South Sudan Delegation along with U.S. Ambassadors and Congresspeople to support the stabilization of government in the region.
Akron, OH, July 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Transform Africa, Inc. is pleased to announce that its founder, His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts, has been named to the 10-person delegation to Sudan and South Sudan to work with both nations on the stabilization of government in the region. The delegation is comprised of United States Ambassadors and Congresspeople.
Transform Africa solves complex systematic and structural challenges throughout Africa and serves the needs of many governments across the continent. His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts is a resource for African presidents, ministers, government and business leaders on matters of national security, cybersecurity, clean water, education, entrepreneurship, waste-to-energy and literacy.
“It is a great honor to join such an esteemed United States of America delegation in support of this critical nation-building and stabilizing work,” says Dr. Roberts. He continues, “Supporting the continued establishment and stability of permanent, safe, and free countries make the world a much safer place to live while empowering and educating Sudanese women and youth, providing access to clean water and healthcare, and making necessary defense resources available to promote peace.”
For more information or to support the work of Transform Africa, please visit www.Transform-Africa.com.
About Dr. Rollan Roberts II
His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts is the founder of Transform Africa, Inc., Rollan College and Courageous!, an Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity think tank. He is a member of the United States delegation to South Sudan assisting with the stabilization of government and is an advisor to national governments on matters of national security, entrepreneurship, education, and water. In addition to being nominated to the Central Command Task Force for the Department of Defense and receiving African diplomatic designation of “His Excellency,” Dr. Roberts has a Doctorate degree in Global Business and Entrepreneurship, founded the African Diplomatic Entrepreneur Summit, and the International Down Syndrome CEO Camp, authored 4 international best-selling books, is Chairman of the Board for the International Association of Pageantry, and spoke to China’s government on the U.S.-China Trade War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
For more information, please visit www.Transform-Africa.com, www.RollanCollege.com, and www.CourageousExperience.com.
About Transform Africa, Inc.
Transform Africa, Inc. was founded by His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts to solve complex systematic and structural clean water, entrepreneur education, food security, and national security challenges and facilitate strategic impactful investment to accelerate the economic, technological, educational, social and healthcare transformation of Africa. As the second-largest continent in the world representing 15+% of the world’s population (1.352 billion), Africa is the last greatest continent for extraordinary social and economic development that directly affects 70% of the world's youth by 2030. Transform Africa is supported by numerous African partners and stakeholders with significant impact, resources, and reach, including presidents and governments, spiritual leaders, business community, and media with the objective of transforming the social, political, economic, and fabric of the culture of the continent while preserving and valuing their rich tribal heritage.
