Partnership Between Agropalma (Brazil) and Ciranda (U.S.) Expands Availability of Organic Palm Oil in North America to Meet Growing Demand
Agropalma, a Brazilian manufacturer of sustainable organic palm oil, partners with Ciranda, a U.S. based distributor of organic ingredients, to expand availability of its organic palm oils and shortening in North America.
Hudson, WI, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The organic palm oil supply chain has faced challenges in recent years due to increasing global demand for responsibly sourced palm oil. To answer the demand, Agropalma, the largest producer of sustainable palm oil in the Americas, has expanded its production. In partnership with Ciranda, its commercial partner in the United States, the companies will supply the organic food sector with the highest quality palm oils and shortening.
Compared to previous years, Agropalma has doubled its production capacity with approximately 4,000 hectares of organic plantations. Its actions include several investments to significantly increase the organic planting area; selection of non-transgenic seed species, resulting in higher productivity; and specialized professionals to manage organic production areas. For the 2021 harvest, the company estimates a 31% increase in the bunch harvest, offering a reliable source of certified sustainable palm oil.
Currently, Agropalma has a total area of 107 thousand hectares in the Amazon Region, with 64 thousand hectares of preserved forests, including programs for monitoring and protecting biodiversity. In the 43 thousand hectares destined to the palm plantation, the company has adopted a zero-deforestation policy since 2001 and all its oil production is certified by RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil), with 100% traceability in all phases of its chain.
Recognition in sustainability
Agropalma holds numerous international sustainability and quality certificates*, such as the Organic Seal issued by IBD, an organization accredited by IFOAM (International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements), which regulates organic agriculture worldwide and ensures a production process in compliance with organic guidelines.
*Certifications: IBD (Bio Suisse | NOP/USDA – National Organic Program of the United States | JAS –Japan Agricultural Standard); IBD Fair Trade; Sustainability – RSPO | POIG; Quality: FSSC22000; Kosher Certification
About Agropalma
Agropalma is the largest producer of sustainable palm oil in the Americas and its operations cover the entire production chain, from the production of seedlings to refined oil and special fats. Its trajectory began in 1982, in the city of Tailândia, Pará. Currently, the company has six crude oil extraction mills, an export terminal, a palm oil refinery, and employs around 5,300 employees. Agropalma's commitment to the environment is one of its values, which is represented, in practice, by environmental certifications, covering inputs, raw materials and 100% of its production. Site: www.agropalma.com.br.
About Ciranda
Ciranda is a leading supplier of certified organic, non-GMO and fair-trade food ingredients with expertise in vegetable oils; flours and starches; syrups and sweeteners; cocoa and chocolate; coconut products and lecithin. The employee-owned company operates from headquarters in Hudson, Wis, and supplies its ingredients to natural products companies throughout North America. Site: www.ciranda.com.
Compared to previous years, Agropalma has doubled its production capacity with approximately 4,000 hectares of organic plantations. Its actions include several investments to significantly increase the organic planting area; selection of non-transgenic seed species, resulting in higher productivity; and specialized professionals to manage organic production areas. For the 2021 harvest, the company estimates a 31% increase in the bunch harvest, offering a reliable source of certified sustainable palm oil.
Currently, Agropalma has a total area of 107 thousand hectares in the Amazon Region, with 64 thousand hectares of preserved forests, including programs for monitoring and protecting biodiversity. In the 43 thousand hectares destined to the palm plantation, the company has adopted a zero-deforestation policy since 2001 and all its oil production is certified by RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil), with 100% traceability in all phases of its chain.
Recognition in sustainability
Agropalma holds numerous international sustainability and quality certificates*, such as the Organic Seal issued by IBD, an organization accredited by IFOAM (International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements), which regulates organic agriculture worldwide and ensures a production process in compliance with organic guidelines.
*Certifications: IBD (Bio Suisse | NOP/USDA – National Organic Program of the United States | JAS –Japan Agricultural Standard); IBD Fair Trade; Sustainability – RSPO | POIG; Quality: FSSC22000; Kosher Certification
About Agropalma
Agropalma is the largest producer of sustainable palm oil in the Americas and its operations cover the entire production chain, from the production of seedlings to refined oil and special fats. Its trajectory began in 1982, in the city of Tailândia, Pará. Currently, the company has six crude oil extraction mills, an export terminal, a palm oil refinery, and employs around 5,300 employees. Agropalma's commitment to the environment is one of its values, which is represented, in practice, by environmental certifications, covering inputs, raw materials and 100% of its production. Site: www.agropalma.com.br.
About Ciranda
Ciranda is a leading supplier of certified organic, non-GMO and fair-trade food ingredients with expertise in vegetable oils; flours and starches; syrups and sweeteners; cocoa and chocolate; coconut products and lecithin. The employee-owned company operates from headquarters in Hudson, Wis, and supplies its ingredients to natural products companies throughout North America. Site: www.ciranda.com.
Contact
Ciranda, Inc.Contact
Tonya Lofgren
715-386-1737
https://www.ciranda.com
Tonya Lofgren
715-386-1737
https://www.ciranda.com
Categories