Integrated Biometric Technology Announces New Operations and Corporate Headquarters to Locate in Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Integrated Biometric Technology, LLC (IBT) officials announced today that the company will establish new operations and locate its corporate headquarters in Franklin.
IBT, which specializes in biometric technologies for identity authentication, identity management and criminal history background checks through the FBI, will create 142 new jobs and invest $2.3 million in Williamson County.
IBT was originally founded in 1999 as an alternative to the traditional fingerprinting methods. After 9/11, IBT partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to implement biometric enrollment and state criminal history checks. Twenty years later, IBT is focused on bringing the next evolution of biometric enrollment technology to the public with reliable, easy-to-use biometric enrollment, while working to develop new enrollment delivery models for consumer market and government marketplace.
Over the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 30 economic development projects in Williamson County, resulting in approximately 4,000 job commitments and $382 million in capital investment.
“I am proud to welcome IBT to the world-class list of innovative companies that have chosen Tennessee for their headquarters. The number of tech jobs in Tennessee far outpaces the national average and continues to grow, thanks to our business-friendly climate and skilled workforce.” – Gov. Bill Lee
“A company establishing its headquarters in Tennessee is a testament to our state’s pro-business environment and quality of life. We continue to see an uptick in technology companies choosing to locate operations in Middle Tennessee, and IBT will continue this momentum with the creation of 140 new jobs.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe
“IBT is excited to establish our headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee. We are a biometric technology company providing services to state and federal governments as well as the consumer markets through our sports and entertainment products. Being part of the Williamson County community will greatly assist and enhance our future development and growth.” – Charles Carroll, CEO of Integrated Biometric Technology (IBT)
“TVA and Middle Tennessee Electric congratulate IBT on its decision to locate operations in Franklin. Helping to foster new job opportunities is central to TVA’s mission of service, and we are proud to partner with Williamson Inc., and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support companies, like IBT in furthering that mission and celebrate this announcement together.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development
“Williamson County continues to be a top choice for companies looking to locate innovative technologies. This shows that cultivating a pro-business environment and making key investments in education and infrastructure results in quality jobs here. Congratulations to IBT on their decision to locate their facility in Franklin and to all our state and local officials who helped bring these jobs home.” – Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson
“I’m very proud to welcome IBT to Williamson County. Their commitment to public safety and next generation technologies is exciting for our community and our state. I thank them for their investment in our talented workforce and wish them success for many years to come.” – Rep. Brandon Ogles
Integrated Biometric Technology (IBT) Media Contact
Joan Vitt
VP of Marketing & Company Branding
417-437-8901
jvitt@ibt2.com
