New Mexico Dental Institute Launches Dental Assistant Program
Dental Assistant and Dental Administrative Assistant Programs offered across New Mexico to include Rio Rancho and Socorro.
Rio Rancho, NM, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Mexico Dental Institute is proud to announce the launch of its Dental Assistant Program in Rio Rancho and Socorro.
Students aspiring to become a Dental Assistant can take advantage of this opportunity. All students who enroll in this program will receive the hands-on training they need to be successful in an entry-level role. The dental assistant program trains students in preventative, radiographic, and clinic dentistry procedures. This program will add further value to New Mexico Dental Institute's career education offerings, providing students with a career option where they can help people take care of their health.
The Dental Assistant program is 8 modules. In the first 7 modules students participate in both classroom and laboratory environments. Throughout the modules, students will be tested on the knowledge and skills obtained in the class and each module builds upon the previous one to create a solid foundation.
Dental Administrative Assistants help dentists provide patient care. Common duties are greeting patients, collecting patient information, filling medical forms, updating records, handling administrative aspects, and knowledge to check insurances and the training to perform dental billing and coding.
New Mexico Dental Institute Inc. is excited to be able to bring this education program to New Mexico. You can learn more about the dental assistant and dental administrative assistant program at https://www.nmmexicodentalinstitute.com/
In addition, New Mexico Dental Institute offers Dental clinics the support needed with Dental billing and access to the best practice management software.
Visit: https://www.newmexicodentalinstitute.com/
Visit: https://nmdentalinstitute.com/
Contact:
New Mexico Dental Institute Inc.
1594 Sara Road Suite D
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Clinic: +1-505-273-3220/ 575-517-7806
ceo@newmexicodentalinstitute.com
