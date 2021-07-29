Press Releases>Medical & Health>Gerontology>Elderwerks>
Aging Better Expo 2021

Elderwerks is offering a 5-day interactive and virtual experience where attendees will learn in a fun, engaging live-streamed expo that includes expert education and tips on aging topics.

Palatine, IL, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- There is no better time for older adults to plan their future than the present. Elderwerks Educational Services is presenting a fun week of learning opportunities delivered by local aging experts.

The Palatine-based non-profit is offering the Aging Better Expo, a free, 5-day interactive and virtual experience where attendees will learn in a fun, engaging live-streamed expo that includes expert education and tips on aging topics. As a COVID-19 safety precaution, Aging Better Expo 2021 attendees will have two choices to attend:

Live viewing on the Elderwerks Facebook or YouTube page

Attend Elderwerks Virtual World. Guests build their own avatar, visit the sponsor booths, chat with the speakers, other attendees, and sponsors, attend the live educational sessions, hunt for Elderwerks butterflies in the scavenger hunt, play games and more.

The free Expo is scheduled August 9-13, 2021, from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. The event theme is Groovin’ To The Tunes and will feature music of the decades with trivia, brain games, bingo and cooking classes. Participants will also have the chance to win prizes while having fun and connecting with friends. Paula Basta, Director of the Illinois Department on Aging, will serve as keynote speaker at 8:45 a.m. on August 9. Director Basta will provide updates on the aging population in Illinois.

Jennifer Prell, President of Elderwerks Educational Services stated, “We normally deliver our Aging Expo in-person, however, out of an abundance of caution, we decided to go all-in, delivering a dynamic online event that keeps participants safe as COVID-19 winds down.” Ms. Prell added that she hopes community members will actively participate and learn the latest information on how to age well in the home, stay healthy and live life to its fullest.

Elderwerks is grateful for the support of participating sponsors who will make this event possible:

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. For more information email help@elderwerks.org or phone (847) 462-0885.

About Elderwerks Educational Services
Elderwerks is a complimentary service helping older adults find desirable living solutions and benefits to support them at home. Since 2012, we have assisted over 8,000 seniors through the housing transition process. Our team also specializes in connecting clients with in-home services. Elderwerks Community Resource Consultants serve by discussing all aspects of moving, providing counsel and options that help people achieve their long- term lifestyle goals.

Media contact: Jack Macholl, Wisdom Bridge Marketing, (847) 834-0180.
