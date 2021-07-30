Wine Podcast Continues to Attract Growing Audience, World Class Guests
The Viti+Culture Podcast Features Series by German Winemakers Just as they Face Devastating Floods
Geneva, NY, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Chris Missick’s Viti+Culture Podcast continues to build a strong listening audience of makers, doers, thinkers...and the folks interested in learning from them. Above all, it’s wine that has become the growth engine for the podcast, as deep, well-informed interviews with winemakers and winery owners from the Finger Lakes to Friuli, and Monterey to the Mosel, are all on deck for the upcoming episodes and seasons.
Having timed interviews with the first public wine event since the COVID-19 pandemic, which happened to take place in the Finger Lakes, The Viticulture Podcast invested in the opportunity to have some of the globe’s leading Riesling producers in studio for in-depth conversations.
Just as floods were wreaking havoc in Europe, and particularly Germany, wine leaders such as Johannes Selbach of Selbach-Oster, Erni Loosen of Dr. Loosen, and Andreas Hütwohl of Von Winning, sat down with Chris Missick in-studio as their cellars had flooded and their country was in turmoil. The interviews discuss the tragedy currently besetting Germany, but also highlight the incredible life’s work each producer has put into producing world class brands and wines. In course with the show, the interviews are heartfelt, dynamic, and go to the heart of the history and the present of these leaders in the world of wine.
Of particular note is the tragedy unfolding in the Ahr Valley, the wine region in Germany famous for producing world class Pinot Noir. Chris, familiar with the region thanks to travel and visits with producers, sought to promote donations to a fund dedicated to assisting winegrowers with the hard work of rebuilding that lays before them. In the most recent release of the podcast, on YouTube and via all podcast platforms, Chris elucidates a call for support to help rebuild the Ahr Valley wine growing region.
Viti+Culture can be found at www.viticulturepodcast.com, and features a Substack subscription where listeners can get transcripts and other information at www.viticulture.substack.com, as well as support the show with a monthly membership contribution.
Missick has earned numerous 90+ point ratings for his wines, farms Chenin Blanc, Riesling and Cabernet Franc in the Finger Lakes region of New York, is an Army veteran, and is America’s only winemaker admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States. In the wake of a decade of ownership and the changes brought on by COVID-19, Missick’s family winery recently changed its name from Bellangelo to Missick Cellars.
Having timed interviews with the first public wine event since the COVID-19 pandemic, which happened to take place in the Finger Lakes, The Viticulture Podcast invested in the opportunity to have some of the globe’s leading Riesling producers in studio for in-depth conversations.
Just as floods were wreaking havoc in Europe, and particularly Germany, wine leaders such as Johannes Selbach of Selbach-Oster, Erni Loosen of Dr. Loosen, and Andreas Hütwohl of Von Winning, sat down with Chris Missick in-studio as their cellars had flooded and their country was in turmoil. The interviews discuss the tragedy currently besetting Germany, but also highlight the incredible life’s work each producer has put into producing world class brands and wines. In course with the show, the interviews are heartfelt, dynamic, and go to the heart of the history and the present of these leaders in the world of wine.
Of particular note is the tragedy unfolding in the Ahr Valley, the wine region in Germany famous for producing world class Pinot Noir. Chris, familiar with the region thanks to travel and visits with producers, sought to promote donations to a fund dedicated to assisting winegrowers with the hard work of rebuilding that lays before them. In the most recent release of the podcast, on YouTube and via all podcast platforms, Chris elucidates a call for support to help rebuild the Ahr Valley wine growing region.
Viti+Culture can be found at www.viticulturepodcast.com, and features a Substack subscription where listeners can get transcripts and other information at www.viticulture.substack.com, as well as support the show with a monthly membership contribution.
Missick has earned numerous 90+ point ratings for his wines, farms Chenin Blanc, Riesling and Cabernet Franc in the Finger Lakes region of New York, is an Army veteran, and is America’s only winemaker admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States. In the wake of a decade of ownership and the changes brought on by COVID-19, Missick’s family winery recently changed its name from Bellangelo to Missick Cellars.
Contact
Viti+Culture PodcastContact
Mike Stein
714-317-8842
www.viticulturepodcast.com
Mike Stein
714-317-8842
www.viticulturepodcast.com
Categories