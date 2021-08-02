BDA Expands Senior Team in Seoul: Victor Chang Joins as Managing Director
New York, NY, August 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that Victor Chang has joined as a Managing Director in Seoul. Victor will work closely with Howard Lee, Partner & Head of BDA Seoul, and Ryan Jung, Managing Director, to expand BDA’s Korea practice.
Victor has more than 20 years’ professional experience in Korea and the US, working in the corporate and investment banking sectors. He began his banking career at Lehman Brothers in 2005, covering corporate clients and financial sponsors. He then worked at Nomura, 2009-2015, originating and executing domestic and cross-border M&A and private placements. His latest senior role was 2015-2021, at Halla Group, a large Korean conglomerate working across the automotive, construction, distribution, port, education & sports sectors, where he led M&A, corporate finance, and new investments. He has an undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan, and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Howard Lee, Partner & Head of BDA Seoul, said: “Victor joins us at an exciting moment for BDA in Korea. I’ve known him for a long time, and I’m pleased to welcome him to our senior team. BDA is playing an important role in the M&A Korean market. We’ve delivered excellent results for Affirma Capital, Hyosung, Kolon Industries, MiraeN, PAG and SK Group over the last two years. We’re now executing a record pipeline of business; we’re optimistic about the M&A opportunities for the rest of the year and beyond. Victor will enhance our capabilities and strengthen our network, domestically and globally.”
Victor Chang said: "I’m thrilled to become part of the BDA Korea team. Korea is such a dynamic and fast growing market for M&A and private equity. BDA has an unparalleled network, competitive presence and high quality team. I look forward to contributing my experience, work ethic and client base. I will add value for our clients, leveraging BDA’s offices around the world.”
Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, BDA New York, added: “We’ve watched Victor’s career closely over the last ten years. He fits well with the BDA culture, but also brings us something additive. He’s a senior Korean banker who has built an unusual array of cross-border experience, across Asia, Europe and the US. Victor will help reinforce and expand our market-leading position.”
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 20 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd. is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
