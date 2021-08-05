beSTREAM Launches Video Cloud Storage Service Specializing in Private Sharing
New cloud video sharing and storage service accessible online for families, businesses, hobbyists and videographers.
Singapore, Singapore, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- beSTREAM today announced the launch of its cloud service that specializes in storing and sharing private videos. The company created beSTREAM to help people wishing to share videos on an accessible private platform. beSTREAM offers various storage plans from its free-of-charge 50 GB to the “studio plan” of 6 TB for $54 per month.
“You can share your video with people to whom only you choose to have access, without the risk of strangers seeing it,” said Takeshi Kanno, CEO of beSTREAM. “Don’t let your videos ‘sleep.’ If a video happens to be linked to or referenced by someone who may see your ad, or a link to related videos that you may not control, your video will be safeguarded with access only available to those people you’ve approved. In addition to easily sharing videos, letting your videos live on a secure cloud platform enhances security against cyberattacks. Your videos will be safely stored and shared.”
Takeshi continued, “You can easily share the video on beSTREAM with whomever you choose. When happy memories of children, family events or friends are shared, people will enjoy being included in the ‘privilege’ of getting to watch something special. We think that the crucial difference between photos and videos is the quality and actual length of the live, captured experience, which only a video film can hold. We believe that something incredible will happen.”
On beSTREAM, users are given helpful navigation functions, such as creating an album, which can combine multiple videos and a multi-device support that will play videos in a size optimized for the viewer's chosen device. The user can choose options for how they safely store videos on beSTREAM. Perhaps a family or individual may safely store videos of your hobbies or events, music lesson progress or a documentary of a child’s growth. beSTREAM can manage larger videos for people involved in video production or anyone who has made an amateur or professional film.
Visit www(dot)bestream(dot)com to see the three options for securely storing and sharing videos – private links, an embed code or “beCHANNEL,” which stores multiple videos.
For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact:
beSTREAM.com Pte. Ltd.
Mail: hello(at mark)bestream(dot)com
CEO: Takeshi Kanno
Location: 18 Robinson Road #20-02 Singapore 048547
Company URL：https://www.bestream(dot)com/
Contact
beSTREAM.com Pte. Ltd.Contact
Yuto Oguri
+81354423330
https://www.bestream.com/
