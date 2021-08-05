ProjectorScreenWorld.com Announces Major Rebrand
ProjectorScreenWorld.com, one of the most comprehensive projector screen websites, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. PSW is committed to going green and preserving our environment so what better way than actually going green with their branding.
Wayne, NJ, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As a company that was built around trust and responsibility, Modern AV felt it was only right to be environmentally responsible and go green. It was a discussion internally for a few months and Modern AV LLC finally pulled the trigger. Not only is their office going green but so is their website....literally. From their logo, to their website, Modern AV has totally rebranded as the responsible projector screen reseller.
"The projector screen industry is responsible for a large amount of recyclable waste. The packaging for screens is comprised of a large amount of compressed cardboard and paper so what better way to bring attention to the need to recycle the shipping boxes than to practice what we preach? All of our customers are urged to recycle their materials on their screen has been installed," said Robert Carroll. "We also offer incentives to customers who send us photos of their boxes being reused."
Visit Modern AV at www.projectorscreenworld.com to explore their new website, brand, and new products which are all part of their new eco-friendly approach to the A/V industry.
Media Contact:
Robert Carroll
President
sales@projectorscreenworld.com
800-490-4081
