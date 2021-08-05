A Former Ballboy Turned Self-Published Author Releases His First Book, "A Ballboy's Journey: a Memoir"

Michel C. Carter Jr., a former ballboy for the New Jersey Nets, stickboy for the New Jersey Devils, and ballboy for the New York Knicks, self-publishes his first book, "A Ballboy's Journey: A Memoir." It details stories of his experiences in the league and encounters with professional athletes who impacted his life while sharing success, failures, mistakes, tragedy, and resilience in overcoming adversity.