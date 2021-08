A Former Ballboy Turned Self-Published Author Releases His First Book, "A Ballboy's Journey: a Memoir"

New York, NY, August 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Michael Carter Enterprises LLC launches their first published autobiographical book: "A Ballboy's Journey: A Memoir."A former ballboy for the New Jersey Nets, stickboy for the New Jersey Devils, and ballboy for the New York Knicks shares personal stories of encounters with professional athletes on/off the court.Michel C. Carter Jr. is a motivational and inspiring human being with fifteen years of experience in sports and entertainment. He worked for three professional sports organizations, New Jersey Nets, New Jersey Devils, and New York Knicks. His professional career experiences would earn him an internship with legendary urban radio station 98.7 WRKS Kiss FM “The Kiss Wake Up Club.” Within three years, Mr. Carter would become a celebrity talent booker for the show. He would book guests such as Sean “Puffy” Combs, John Legend, Rev. Run (formerly Run from RUN DMC), Outkast and many more.Michael Carter Enterprises is a professional consulting, event planning, and motivational speaker company owned and operated by Mr. Carter to help inspire the youth to believe in themselves to accomplish their dreams. Through his motivational speaking, he shares his stories and uses his resources to plan events that produce unforgettable experiences for the youth. To help elevate the company, MC Enterprises recently self-published their first book, "A Ballboy’s Journey: A Memoir." It details Michael’s experiences in the league and encounters with professional athletes Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Allen Iverson, Vince Carter, Derrick Coleman, and many others that impacted Mr. Carter’s life.He shares personal stories of success, failures, mistakes, tragedy, and resilience in overcoming adversity. Then, as faith would have it, he encountered a moment that would forever change his life when he met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a tragic accident at Madison Square Garden in 2002 at the hands of a security guard. This would impact Michael’s life and change the course of his journey. The book is published through Michael Carter Enterprises LLC., on sale now and available on Amazon.com Books and Kindle version. For more information, visit www.michaelmotivates.orgMedia Inquiries:Contact: Michael Carter Jr.973-930-1866Ceo.mcarter@gmail.com