A Former Ballboy Turned Self-Published Author Releases His First Book, "A Ballboy's Journey: a Memoir"
Michel C. Carter Jr., a former ballboy for the New Jersey Nets, stickboy for the New Jersey Devils, and ballboy for the New York Knicks, self-publishes his first book, "A Ballboy's Journey: A Memoir." It details stories of his experiences in the league and encounters with professional athletes who impacted his life while sharing success, failures, mistakes, tragedy, and resilience in overcoming adversity.
Michel C. Carter Jr. is a motivational and inspiring human being with fifteen years of experience in sports and entertainment. He worked for three professional sports organizations, New Jersey Nets, New Jersey Devils, and New York Knicks. His professional career experiences would earn him an internship with legendary urban radio station 98.7 WRKS Kiss FM “The Kiss Wake Up Club.” Within three years, Mr. Carter would become a celebrity talent booker for the show. He would book guests such as Sean “Puffy” Combs, John Legend, Rev. Run (formerly Run from RUN DMC), Outkast and many more.
Michael Carter Enterprises is a professional consulting, event planning, and motivational speaker company owned and operated by Mr. Carter to help inspire the youth to believe in themselves to accomplish their dreams. Through his motivational speaking, he shares his stories and uses his resources to plan events that produce unforgettable experiences for the youth. To help elevate the company, MC Enterprises recently self-published their first book, "A Ballboy’s Journey: A Memoir." It details Michael’s experiences in the league and encounters with professional athletes Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Allen Iverson, Vince Carter, Derrick Coleman, and many others that impacted Mr. Carter’s life.
He shares personal stories of success, failures, mistakes, tragedy, and resilience in overcoming adversity. Then, as faith would have it, he encountered a moment that would forever change his life when he met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a tragic accident at Madison Square Garden in 2002 at the hands of a security guard. This would impact Michael’s life and change the course of his journey. The book is published through Michael Carter Enterprises LLC., on sale now and available on Amazon.com Books and Kindle version. For more information, visit www.michaelmotivates.org
Media Inquiries:
Contact: Michael Carter Jr.
973-930-1866
Ceo.mcarter@gmail.com
Michael Carter Jr.
973-930-1866
www.michaelmotivates.org
A Ballboy's Journey: A Memoir
Standing on the court next to your favorite athlete that you have developed a trust with over the years is an unimaginable feeling.
My view of Shaq on the court
Shaq's rookie season with the Orlando Magic at the Meadowlands arena. Watching this man up close and personal was an indescribable feeling.
Shaq Breaks the Backboard at the arena
Everyone talked about Shaq breaking down the backboard but imagine what it was like sitting under the basket.
The New Jersey Devils Win the Stanley Cup
I got the chance to witness the Devils win the Stanley Cup at the Meadowlands arena. If only you could imagine what I went through that night.
I became a ballboy for the New York Knicks
I had always dreamed of what it would be like to work for the NY Knicks. My opportunity came because of connections with the players.
MJ Returns to MSG
It took many years to develop MJ's trust and when you get to know him he's a really cool guy.
An Iconic Photo - The Last Dance
This photo would be my last time working for the New York Knicks and Madison Square Garden.