Fantasy Writer Debuts New YA Novel That Shows Outsiders Can Become Heroes

Adolescence is a time when we want nothing more than to just fit in. Uniqueness can be a liability and a source of torment. Those real-life struggles are on display in Freya Daree’s new young adult series “The DeathReaper.” In the first of the series, heroine Amelie is forced to hide her special powers, until she realizes they may be the only thing that can save her world. A book for everyone that’s ever felt like an outsider, Daree creates a fantastical world full of good versus evil struggles.