DSE, a Specialized Company in Metal Bearing for Marine Engines and Industrial Plants, Enters the Global Market
Busan, Korea, South, August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- It has grown from manufacturing Sulzer Fuel Exhaust Pump Bearing into a professional metal-bearing manufacturer in shipbuilding engines, power generation facilities, and various plants.
DSE's metal bearing has strong compressive strength that withstands high loads, low friction coefficient, excellent thermal conductivity. It is a wear-resistant bearing with improved corrosion resistance.
Products that applied DSE bearing related to shipping engines include Stern tube bearing, Intermediate shaft bearing, bushing for chain tightener, Bearing for HPS (Hydraulic power supply), guide shoe, guide strip, and Segment.
Also, DSE has been delivering metal bearings to the power plant field in partnership with large companies as Korean construction companies, including Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, succeeded in receiving power plant orders.
DSE is operating special facilities to keep the high precision essential in bearing, enabling consistent quality.
DSE has already achieved expertise in metal bearings that require high precision and technical reliability in Korea. It has also succeeded in developing high-quality products and localization of shipbuilding equipment materials.
In addition, DSE has been paying attention to Korean companies' high-valued shipbuilding (LNG carriers, cruise ships) and shipbuilding equipment (marine structure) to compete with the cheap ship market of China.
The CEO of DSE said they would keep seeking their way to move forward in the shipbuilding market by organically coping with the fast-changing market by identifying the industry and striving to enter the eco-friendly equipment market.
Contact
DSE BEARING Co., Ltd.Contact
Mr. Dongyup Kim
+82 10-9309-9350
www.dsebearing.com/
