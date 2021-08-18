Afromaha and WorldRemit Present Afro Fest Omaha
Omaha, NE, August 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Afromaha and WorldRemit proudly present the third annual Afro Fest Omaha on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 2pm-10pm at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village.
This family-friendly event celebrates Omaha’s diversity, and is the area’s largest showcase of African and Afro culture, featuring authentic African cuisine, live performances, art, shopping and more, in celebration of the diversity of the African diaspora. Judy Kiagiri, co-organizer, says, “We are so pleased to partner with WorldRemit, leading money transfer service, and all our sponsors and community partners, to share the beauty of the many diverse African cultures with all of Omaha.”
Tickets are available at www.afromaha.com Admission is $10, kids 12 and under are free. Festival attendees will enjoy performances such as the thrilling Burundian Komezakaranga Drummers, African Culture Connection, fun activities in the Children’s Village, and dancing the night away at the Afro Dance Destination with internationally acclaimed DJ Fully Focus. Visit the African Market to shop from an array of vendors, including food, crafts, jewelry, and clothing. “Come experience Africa in the heart of Omaha!” exclaims Joubel Teko, co-organizer.
Afromaha is an organization created by Africans living in Nebraska, and uses its platform to connect people, foster creativity, and engage the African diaspora in the local community.
This family-friendly event celebrates Omaha’s diversity, and is the area’s largest showcase of African and Afro culture, featuring authentic African cuisine, live performances, art, shopping and more, in celebration of the diversity of the African diaspora. Judy Kiagiri, co-organizer, says, “We are so pleased to partner with WorldRemit, leading money transfer service, and all our sponsors and community partners, to share the beauty of the many diverse African cultures with all of Omaha.”
Tickets are available at www.afromaha.com Admission is $10, kids 12 and under are free. Festival attendees will enjoy performances such as the thrilling Burundian Komezakaranga Drummers, African Culture Connection, fun activities in the Children’s Village, and dancing the night away at the Afro Dance Destination with internationally acclaimed DJ Fully Focus. Visit the African Market to shop from an array of vendors, including food, crafts, jewelry, and clothing. “Come experience Africa in the heart of Omaha!” exclaims Joubel Teko, co-organizer.
Afromaha is an organization created by Africans living in Nebraska, and uses its platform to connect people, foster creativity, and engage the African diaspora in the local community.
Contact
AfromahaContact
Judy Kiagiri
402-957-4145
www.afromaha.com
Judy Kiagiri
402-957-4145
www.afromaha.com
Categories