Best Websites of 2021 Named in 96 Industries by Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association announces the winners of its 25th annual WebAward Competition for website development. Entries from around the world were adjudicated in 96 industry categories during this year's competition. Entries were judged on design, copy writing, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation and use of technology.
Boston, MA, September 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is pleased to announce the winners of its 25th annual WebAward Competition for website development. Entries from around the world were adjudicated in 96 industry categories during this year's competition. Entries were judged on design, copy writing, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation, and use of technology.
A complete list of the winning sites can be found at the WebAward Web site at www.webaward.org.
"Website development is constantly evolving to take advantage of new technology and better meet the needs of online audiences," said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "This year, the WebAwards competition received remarkable entries from around the world that show impressive creativity and functionality. We congratulate all of our winners for developing websites that deliver for their audiences."
Best of Show
The 2021 Best of Show WebAward is presented to Appnovation for their outstanding work on Visit California - Full Website Redesign. The site was also recognized as Best Leisure Website and Best Regional Website. Visit California is a nonprofit organization with a mission to develop marketing programs that inspire travel to California. Their job is to get people excited to visit the Golden state in support of rental car companies, hotels, national parks, wineries and restaurants. Appnovation’s objective was to build a user-first website that delivered personalized content to inspire users to plan a vacation. Content is personalized based on user interests and past searches. The website combines video and a card-based page design that's easy to scan. The dynamic landing and campaign pages have increased content findability by more than 15%.
Top Agency
Vital Design was named Top Agency at the 2021 WebAward Competition, taking home 10 WebAwards and earning 44 quality point this year. The Top Agency Award is given to recognize the consistently outstanding development going on at interactive firms. Vidal Design was recognized in the 2021 WebAwards for Best Construction Website and Best Consumer Goods Website, Best Medical Equipment, Best Home Building Best Transportation, Best Manufacturing as well as two Outstanding Website WebAwards and two Standard of Excellence WebAwards. Vital Design believes in building strong brands, good clean design, well-crafted content, and integrated strategies.
Five agencies or companies were also recognized as Outstanding Website Developer for winning six or more WebAwards in 2021. They include:
Agency (Number of Awards)
Radancy (11)
WSI (9)
Forum One (7)
MHP (7)
Digital Operative (6)
Competition format
The competition was judged by a team of independent Internet professionals representing a variety of relevant disciplines of Web site development. Judges included members of the media, advertising executives, site designers, creative directors, corporate marketing executives, content providers and webmasters.
The WebAward competition format allows Web sites to compete head-to-head with other sites within their industry to win the Best of Industry award. Entries also compete against a standard of excellence to win Outstanding Website and Standard of Excellence WebAwards. Each site is judged on seven different criteria and earns a score between 0 and 70 points. The highest score in a given category wins Best of Industry for that category. If the remaining entries receive a score of 60 or greater, they receive the Outstanding Web site award. Entries that score higher than their industry average and below 59.9 receive the Standard of Excellence.
The 2021 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, Webmaster Radio and iContact.
About the Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association is working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. Staffed by volunteers, it is made up of Internet marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals who share an interest in improving the quality of Website development and marketing on the Internet. Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association’s annual WebAward, Internet Advertising Competition and MobileWebAward award programs have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world. Now in its 22ndh year, the WebAward Competition is the premier award event for Web developers and marketers worldwide.
