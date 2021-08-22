Renowned Acupuncturist Kathleen Albertson Starts New Practice in Laguna Hills, CA
Albertson Acupuncture & Herbal Care is well established (26 years) in Orange County, CA. "The best patient results are achieved by integrating Western and Eastern Medicine. Western medicine alone has too many side effects and does not treat the root of the problem," states Dr. Albertson.
Laguna Hills, CA, August 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Kathleen Albertson, L. Ac, PhD, Acupuncturist, Herbalist, and Author, has opened a new office in Laguna Hills, CA.
“I have been practicing acupuncture and herbal medicine for 26 years, and want to return to a very personalized patient care for men, women and children. At 70 years young, I want to stop and smell the roses, and utilize my experience to help my community.”
Dr. Albertson holds a PhD in Holistic Nutrition and believes that the best patient results are achieved by integrating Western and Eastern Medicine. "Western medicine alone manages symptoms and doesn't resolve the root cause of disease. Patients end up taking a multitude of medications which severely affect our liver and kidneys."
According to Dr. Albertson, "A better approach is to treat the symptoms and the root; and offer nutritional and health guidance to our patients to encourage prevention and early resolution of problems."
Her specialties include women’s health, fertility, pregnancy as well as orthopedics and pain relief. She is available for consultation and treatment and provides a very gentle, and caring approach for all ages. Her book is titled “Acupuncture and Chinese Herbal Medicine for Women’s Health: Bridging the Gap Between Western and Eastern Medicine.”
Contact
Albertson Acupuncture & Herbal Care
Kathleen Albertson
949-887-3527
www.KathieA.us
