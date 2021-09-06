Joe Malvasio of GCP Fund Ensures Quick Closing on Hard Money Loans for New Commercial Real Estate Investors in New York
GCP Fund facilitated an acquisition worth $9.5 million to Bank Reo and closed the deal just within a matter of two weeks.
New York, NY, September 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- According to Forbes, millennials currently have the greatest ability to invest in real estate. It appears that every day, a rising number of older commercial investors are effectively passing the baton over to the younger generation.
Joe Malvasio of Global Capital Partners Fund is of the view that hard money loans help new commercial real estate investors. Malvasio has a history of meeting investors’ financing needs efficiently and promptly. Other than his reliable and dependable hard money lending services, Malvasio also offers timely advice to real estate investors.
Describing commercial real estate (CRE) to a novice, Malvasio said, “CRE holds many benefits for property owners. When they see that tenants have to pay for insurance, maintenance, and even property taxes, they jump at the first opportunity that comes along. But then these potential investors come across the price label, and it’s so steep they can’t even make the down payment. Even if they can, there are so many ways for their funding terms to go wrong.”
Malvasio’s primary aim is to keep things simple, transparent, and fast when closing a deal. Backed by a team of extraordinary underwriters and brokers, he is known to close deals quickly and help borrowers raise quick funding.
Not very long ago, Malvasio successfully managed to help a client in Tribeca, NY, pull in financing worth $2.9 million. His funding portfolio ranges between $1 million and $100 million. The company also facilitated an acquisition worth $9.5 million to Bank Reo and closed the deal just within a matter of two weeks.
Discussing financing terms, the senior lending expert stated, “Hard money loans are known for high interest rates; when the truth is they enable seasoned and new investors the opportunity to secure a deal ahead of other competitive bidders. GCP Fund makes it possible for a sponsor to pay back what they owe in a year or so with an institutional refinance solution or an asset resale.”
The company Malvasio represents is known for its quick approvals and prompt funding. It provides eight commercial lending solutions, namely CRE financing, construction financing, private lending, asset-based lending (ABL), bridge loans, mezzanine financing, permanent loans, and structured joint venture financing.
About Joe Malvasio
Joe Malvasio has over 40 years of experience in funding projects for investors and contractors. As the president of Global Capital Partners Fund, the ABL expert has helped dozens of clients make commercial real estate investments by providing straightforward financing solutions and streamlining acquisition.
Authorization
“I, Ricky Taylor am an authorized distributor of news and have the authorization to use the company’s name, Global Capital Partners Fund in press releases.”
Contact
Global Capital Partners Fund LLC
Ricky Taylor
+1-800-514-7350
www.gcpfund.com
