Aatru Medical Announces FDA Clearance and Commercial Launch of the NPSIMS™ - Negative Pressure Surgical Incision Management System

Aatru Medical, LLC announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) Class II clearance of the NPSIMS™ Negative Pressure Surgical Incision Management System. The NPSIMS utilizes an innovative mode-of-action that eliminates the expensive electro-mechanical pump, battery, and electronics found in most other negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) systems being deployed for closed surgical incision applications.