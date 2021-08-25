Amidst Vaccine Hesitancy, Psychologist Offers Solutions to Overcome the Fear of Needles in His New Book

More than one in four people worldwide feel distressed at the sight of a needle. Even worse, many Americans may avoid vaccines strictly out of a fear of the jab. As vaccine hesitancy becomes more of a hot button issue, psychologist Dr. Marty Martin offers practical solutions to overcoming this fear in his new book Conquer Needle Phobia. Here he explains the difference between fear and phobia and outlines researched-backed strategies that individuals can use to get past their hesitancy.