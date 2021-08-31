Diane Rosario Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Englewood, NJ, August 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Diane Rosario of Englewood, New Jersey has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of construction, painting, and renovations. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Diane Rosario
Diane Rosario is the co-owner of Rosario Painting Plus LLC, a professional painting company which offers experienced painting services to business and residential clients based in Englewood, New Jersey. They serve both business and residential clients in the Northern New Jersey Region. With over 20 years’ experience, Diane is responsible for the overall operations, residential interior and exterior painting, project oversight, renovations, and construction.
Rosario Painting Plus LLC is comprised of a professional team of skilled craftsmen/craftswomen offering experienced services to both business and residential clients in the Northern New Jersey region. The company specializes in fine painting and luxury renovations targeting kitchen and bathroom renovations. Services include full home renovations, custom homes, design/build services, Level 5 paint finish, exterior remodeling, additions and alterations, specialized paint services (i.e.: venetian plaster), and specialized custom cabinet and millwork installation. Also providing pressure washing and insulation installation services, they are your one stop shop for making the most functional and impressive upgrades to either the interior or exterior of your property. Their team of professionals provides organized clean-up through completion.
Diane received a Diploma in Interior Design from Berkeley College. She is the women’s vice Palisades chapter leader of SGI-USA. In her spare time, Diane enjoys spending time with her family and encouraging women.
"When Your Determination changes, everything else will begin to move in the direction you desire. The moment you resolve to be victorious, every nerve and fiber in your being will immediately orient itself toward success..." --Daisaku Ikeda
For further information, contact https://rosariopainting.com/.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
