Global Cosmetic Brand PRECIME CICA Cushion Foundation for Sensitive Skin. SPF50+ PA+++, 13g/0.45oz, Pure Natural Color.

Tokyo, Japan, August 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Special for you - CICA make up for a beautiful, attractive look.To help illuminate, hydrate, and minimize discoloration.PRECIME Calming skincare includes exclusive CICA ingredient to help relieve skin stress and redness to give your skin an all-around naturally healthy glow.SPF 50+ PA+++ helps form a screen between the skin and the sun to provide photostable broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection.Pure Natural Color- These lightweight formulas provide sheer coverage for a naturally beautiful look.- Make up for sensitive skin. Comfortable fit cover for natural skin tones.- Silky smooth skin mat plus put away your setting powders.PRECIME’s Ruby Cell Air Flower Petal PuffLike its name, it comes in a flower petal shape. The pointed tip of the puff makes it easier to apply makeup to the areas requiring frequent touch-ups, such as the crevices around the nose and the areas around the eyes and mouth.How to UseAfter taking the appropriate amount onto PRECIME’s Ruby Cell Air puff, spread over the entire face and tap lightly.