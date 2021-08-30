Global Cosmetic Brand PRECIME CICA Cushion Foundation for Sensitive Skin. SPF50+ PA+++, 13g/0.45oz, Pure Natural Color.

CICA 20’000PPM Formulas + Panthenol, Niacinamide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopheryl Acetate. Pure Natural Color to help illuminate, hydrate, and minimize discoloration. PRECIME Calming skincare Exclusive CICA ingredient to help relieve skin stress and redness to give your skin an all-around naturally healthy glow.