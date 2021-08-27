THINKCAR Tech, Inc. of Ontario, Calif., Announced a Partnership with Petty IP, LLC
Ontario, CA, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- THINKCAR Tech, Inc. (THINKCAR USA) of Ontario, Calif., announced a partnership with Petty IP, LLC. As part of the program in the 12-month licensing agreement, Richard Petty will sign autographs at the THINKCAR display at the 2021 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), located in Las Vegas, Nev., which takes place November 2-5, 2021.
THINKCAR strives to combine cutting-edge mobile technology with traditional automotive diagnostics to provide the best user experience in the market. The THINKCAR line of automotive tools ranges from basic code readers to professional diagnostic tablets.
“Our alignment with NASCAR legend Richard Petty is a huge achievement and will help us solidify our reputation in the professional automotive diagnostics market,” Eric Wang, COO of THINKCAR Tech, Inc., said. “Using technology to help technicians and vehicle owners diagnose and resolve issues has been our top priority since we founded the company.”
NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Richard Petty, “The King,” is the most decorated driver in NASCAR. With 200 career race wins and seven NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) championships during his career, there is a reason Petty wears the crown. Throughout the world the iconic image of Richard Petty is easily recognizable as a legend unlike any other.
Besides diagnostic tools, THINKCAR manufactures modular accessories such as thermal imagers, oscilloscopes, battery testing equipment and TPMS tools. ADAS calibration equipment and an immobilizer programming tool are available, making THINKCAR one of the most complete product lines on the market today. With the support of over 150 engineers and an extensive manufacturing facility, THINKCAR deploys the latest innovations in the diagnostic industry.
Brandon Alexander
833-692-2766
thinkcarus.com
