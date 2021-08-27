Project PEACE Donates 1,300 Backpacks with School Supplies
Over 1,300 backpacks with supplies were given to local students at Project PEACE’s Back-To-School Block Party.
Miami, FL, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lines of local residents formed early on Saturday morning for the Project P.E.A.C.E. Back-to-School Block Party where they received new backpacks filled with school supplies while enjoying festivities like live music, free food and a classic car show.
Sponsored by Miami-Dade County, Project P.E.A.C.E. is administered through Be Strong International. Through Be Strong’s efforts more than 1,300 students got new school bags during the Back-to-School Block Party on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 11:00 am. to 2:00 p.m. at Demps Park, 11350 SW 216th St, Miami, FL 33170.
“After a year of distance learning, we are excited to have our children back in schools...” said Luisa Santos, District 9’s school board member. “We are here today to set them up for success!” She personally donated over 200 backpacks.
Aside from the school supply giveaway, there was a plethora of free food and activities for the children and their families to enjoy. From magic shows, face painting, and rock climbing, to a fully decked out video game truck, there was something for every age kid, even the adult kids. Plus, the shaved-ice, courtesy of Kona-Ice, made Miami’s blazing sun, a bit more enjoyable.
Many organizations contributed to this event by donating supplies, volunteers, and providing information on resources available to the community. These include ICN Relief, The Education Fund, Citrus Family Care Network, Yoga 4 Change, Amigos for Kids, The O’Farrill Learning Center, Mothers Fighting for Justice, Lexus of Kendall and West Kendall, the Miami Dade Police Department, Miami Dade Fire Rescue, Goulds Community of Churches, and the Hard Knocks Foundation.
Project P.E.A.C.E.’s goal is to reduce crime in the Goulds, Fla., community by promoting community ownership, establishing relationships between citizens, community figures, and law enforcement, and by referring critical resources to those that need them.
“There is still hard work to be done,” says Joe Demps, community figurehead whom the park was newly named after. “Violence has robbed this community of good, outstanding young people for years...if you see something, say something. Let’s get this gun violence out of our community.”
Project P.E.A.C.E.’s final free grocery distribution will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on September 9 at Demps Park.
For inquiries or to arrange an interview, contact Nicholas Fernandez at nicholas@bestrongintl.org
