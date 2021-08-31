Dennis M. Baez Joins Berkley Construction Professional as Senior Vice President of Underwriting
Morristown, NJ, August 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dennis M. Baez joins Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, as a senior vice president of underwriting. He is responsible for underwriting primary and excess business within the retail and wholesale insurance communities, fostering strong broker relationships and achieving profitable growth for Berkley Construction Professional’s contractors’ and owners’ professional liability portfolio.
“Dennis’ extensive experience at several global leaders in insurance broking will help us better understand the professional liability needs of our customers and enable us to develop the risk mitigation strategies best suited to their practice and project needs,” says Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr., executive vice president at Berkley Construction Professional. “His broad skill set will be complementary to our exceptional underwriting team.”
Mr. Baez joins Berkley Construction Professional with more than 20 years of professional liability brokering experience. During that time he has worked with design firms, contractors, project owners and developers providing advisory and broking services for various practice and project professional liability programs.
Based in Berkley Construction Professional’s Midtown New York City office, Mr. Baez is a licensed insurance agent in California and New York. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) in New York City.
About Berkley Construction Professional
Berkley Construction Professional specializes in construction professional liability and pollution insurance for construction-related industry exposures. Berkley Construction Professional is a division of Berkley Alliance Managers which is a member company of Berkley, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information, please visit berkleycp.com.
Contact:
William Chelak
wchelak@scstrategies.net
732-541-2971
