Riveting Memoir, “What Lurks in the Woods,” Links Lyme Disease and Alzheimer’s
Raleigh, NC, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With her premier book, “What Lurks in the Woods,” author Nicole Bell delivers a captivating and vulnerable account of her husband’s journey with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Unconvinced of the baffling diagnosis, Nicole used her experience as an engineer and medical device executive to wade through a medical minefield and uncover the devastating root cause of her husband's chronic illness - Lyme Disease.
This heartfelt story details the flaws in our traditional healthcare system and the staggering impact on those left behind. “Doctors weren’t interested in the cause of his decline,” Nicole relates. “His Alzheimer’s came on early, quickly, and without a known cause, and the best they could offer was a prescription that might help. But the more I dug, the more I uncovered the roots of his symptoms. Now I want to share our story so others can avoid the traps in the medical system that ensnared us.”
What People Are Saying:
“'What Lurks in the Woods' is a raw and wrenching memoir that will jolt you out of the fairy tale that doctors have it all figured out,” said Dr. Steven Phillips, MD, and co-author of the best-selling book, "Chronic." “But real answers start with the right questions, and Nicole Bell asks them in abundance. May her tragic journey of discovery help others to find their way.”
“Nicole Bell’s book, 'What Lurks in the Woods,' is a personal journey, raw, real, and heartfelt,” said Dr. Dale Bredesen, MD, Professor, and author of the New York Times bestseller "The End of Alzheimer's." “For anyone with a family member with cognitive decline or risk for decline, this book provides a kindred spirit of support and knowledge, and I recommend it highly.”
"What Lurks in the Woods" is available for presale on Amazon and Barnes and Noble and will be available for sale on October 23, 2021. For more information, please visit www.nicoledaniellebell.com.
About The Author:
Nicole Bell is an author, entrepreneur, and advocate for tick-borne and neurodegenerative diseases. She has advanced her professional career as an engineer and program manager. Most recently, Nicole served as the executive of a fast-growing medical device company, where she built a world-class team in surgical robotics.
Originally from Boston, Massachusetts, Nicole earned a Bachelor's and Master's of Science in Materials Science and Engineering from MIT and a Master's of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Duke University. She currently lives near Raleigh, North Carolina, with her two children and two rat terriers.
Contact
919-607-2538
www.nicoledaniellebell.com
