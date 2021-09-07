Humanity First USA 2021 Global Telethon is Presenting #Gifts4Humanity
Globally Humanity First USA is creating awareness of their various human development programs and disaster relief efforts via their Live 2021 Global Telethon on September 5, 2021. Humanity First aims to raise further funds to facilitate more projects as the organization continues to grow rapidly around the world. Event information: https://usa.humanityfirst.org/
Humanity First has been serving mankind for 26 years, since it was founded in 1995, in the United Kingdom. Globally Humanity First USA is creating awareness of their various human development programs and disaster relief efforts via their Live 2021 Global Telethon on September 5, 2021. Humanity First aims to raise further funds to facilitate more projects as the organization continues to grow rapidly around the world. Event information: https://usa.humanityfirst.org/
Humanity First USA was established in 2004 and is continuously growing its efforts to help people in need in America and across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented one of the largest humanitarian challenges for the modern world. There has been a universal loss of life, suffering and lack of resources. Humanity First USA has been, for the last 18 months, very actively supporting the COVID-19 response. They have active food distribution centers in 12 cities and The Education Project to help children from K-12 with online learning. In Africa Humanity First USA has continued to build and operate 23 schools and 5 vocational centers and provide clean drinking water with hand-pumps and water wells. They are also on the ground with their relief efforts in Louisiana and Haiti after Hurricane Ida and the earthquake in Haiti. They are also launching their relief efforts for Afghan Refugees who have arrived in the United States. Please support all these endeavors by donating and volunteering with Humanity First USA.
Mr. Ahmad Yahya Sayed, Chairman of Humanity First International, commented, “It has been truly humbling to witness the progress of Humanity First over the last 25 years from a modest beginning to becoming one of the world’s leading humanitarian organizations. Our focus has always been to use our expertise and knowledge to help and support those in need, wherever they are in the world. That remains as true today as it was 25 years ago. We are here to serve mankind, to provide opportunities for human development, empowerment for all and respect for all human rights.”
Munum Naeem
President & Executive Director
Humanity First USA
