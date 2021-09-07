Humanity First USA 2021 Global Telethon is Presenting #Gifts4Humanity

Globally Humanity First USA is creating awareness of their various human development programs and disaster relief efforts via their Live 2021 Global Telethon on September 5, 2021. Humanity First aims to raise further funds to facilitate more projects as the organization continues to grow rapidly around the world. Event information: https://usa.humanityfirst.org/