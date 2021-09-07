New Age Marketing Sees Hard Work Pays Off
New Age Marketing is rewarded a paid trip to Miami from one of their top clients.
Charlotte, NC, September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Age Marketing has taken 2021 by storm. The Charlotte-based marketing firm is continuing to grow and succeed on behalf of their fortune-100 clients. The hard work of their team earned them a paid Org Retreat to Miami. In the month of August, Director of Operations - Jared Poniatowski, and two of New Age's top leaders - Joe Dixon and Ebony Hogan, had the opportunity to attend a trip to Miami, fully paid for by a top client of theirs. This trip consisted of networking opportunities with other industry leaders, hearing from national guest speakers, relaxation time by the private pool, dinner cruises, and more.
"I was honored to have the opportunity to spend time in a beautiful, relaxed environment with coworkers, and meet people in the industry who I look up to. It was such an awesome trip and a great feeling knowing my hard work is paying off, especially right before launching my own market next month." - Ebony
Jared expresses, "Being able to take Joe and Ebony on this trip before they both open up offices of their own in the coming months was a great way to end the summer season and reward them for their hard work and dedication to our business."
Contact
New Age Marketing Inc.Contact
Jared Poniatowski
304-533-1213
newagemarketinginc.net
