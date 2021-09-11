Menu Design Group Releases New Turnkey Flat Rate One Time Cost Menu Design Packages

Menu Design Group (MDG) releases new professionally designed restaurant menu design packages. Their designs are trifold, dine-in, and bi-fold, as well as carryout, tri-fold, and bi-fold. MDG's custom menu design features are available as one-time expenses. The design of all menus is tailored to the restaurant's concept. MDG incorporates best-in-class menu engineering optimizations to yield a phenomenal end product.