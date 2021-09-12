SUSTAIN Biosurfactants Named Best Completion Technology Finalist for World Oil Awards 2021
SUSTAIN™ biosurfactants, the 100%-renewable treatments from Locus Bio-Energy Solutions (Locus BE) that double initial production, have been deemed a best completion technology finalist in the World Oil Awards 2021. The carbon-neutral green technology shows promise in reviving the U.S. shale market by doubling initial oil production and slowing declines in unconventional wells.
Houston, TX, September 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SUSTAIN™ biosurfactants, the 100%-renewable treatments from Locus Bio-Energy Solutions (Locus BE) that double initial production, have been deemed a best completion technology finalist in the World Oil Awards 2021. The prestigious awards recognize and honor the upstream energy industry’s leading innovative technologies that make a lasting impact.
The carbon-neutral completion technology is quickly making an economic and sustainable impact in hydraulic-fracturing operations. With their unique multifunctional properties, the low-CAPEX SUSTAIN biosurfactants provide operators an immediately available tool that’s easy to implement and designed to improve well reliability and double production. The biosurfactants reach the tightest formation pores that other fracturing chemistries cannot—sustaining higher production rates for longer periods to maximize estimated ultimate recovery and operator profitability.
“There’s a pressing need across the industry for environmentally friendly and cost-effective solutions that can achieve peak initial production faster,” said Jonathan Rogers, CEO of Locus Bio-Energy Solutions. “SUSTAIN is a green technology that meets that need and can outperform traditional frac surfactants to deliver higher return on investment (ROI) for operators.”
SUSTAIN biosurfactants help operators significantly lower their scope 1 emissions, with 10x lower toxicity than synthetic surfactants and no HSE issues. And because they can be administered at lower dosages than conventional oilfield surfactants, the biosurfactants reduce toxicity and treatment costs.
Finalists were honored this week at a networking reception in Houston. Winners will be announced at the World Oil Awards 2021 black-tie gala to be held Thursday, October 14, 2021 in Houston. A full list of award finalists by category can be found on the World Oil website.
About Locus Bio-Energy Solutions®
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions® (Locus BE) is an oil innovation company committed to offering the best in high-level, science-driven and sustainable solutions to the oil and gas industry. Utilizing the scientific capabilities of our accelerator company, Locus Fermentation Solutions, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions turns novel, highly-potent biosurfactants into safe, customized treatments for upstream oil and gas applications. Our non-living and environmentally friendly biosurfactants address a wide variety of the industry’s most pressing challenges, including improving well reliability and boosting long-term production while reducing risks, environmental impact and costs. The biosurfactant treatments are made from 100% renewable resources and have been proven to replace and outperform synthetic chemicals at a fraction of the dosage rates and cost, with a 2-3x ROI.
For more information, visit: LocusBioEnergy.com.
Teresa DeJohn
440-561-0800 x117
https://locusbioenergy.com
