Technology Guru J. Bruce Daley Shares the Answer to Marketing’s Thorniest Question in Latest Book
Daley’s Innovative 7-Step Process Helps Marketing Professionals Create Irresistible Content for Any Platform
Denver, CO, September 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Faced with the constant challenge of capturing consumer attention, most marketers retreat to the “tried-and-true” methods of the past. However, in today’s changing marketplace, that approach is essentially useless. Therefore, CMOs must adopt a new communications framework to draw awareness to their product or service to survive and thrive.
“Effective marketing begins and ends with content creation,” said J. Bruce Daley, a respected author with more than 30 years of technology experience. “Those organizations that don’t do it right are doomed to failure.” His latest book, “Minting Content: 7 Rules for Confidently Coining Original Marketing Content” provides an innovative blueprint that enables marketers to consistently “mint” compelling content.
Whether for traditional, digital, or social media, the need for quality content is unrelenting. Upon following the seven rules outlined in Minting Content, the reader may double, triple or even quadruple the output of superior material by the organization. Ultimately, the results are typically better customer engagement with a significant savings of time and money.
Daley’s latest book has received strong early reviews on Amazon, including from one marketing professional who called it “a valuable book for those faced with creating content routinely.” Those marketers or business professionals who wish to engage customers more consistently and fully can purchase "Minting Content: 7 Rules for Confidently Coining Original Marketing Content" on Amazon.
About The Author
Veteran industry analyst J. Bruce Daley writes, speaks and advises about how to profit from technology trends. He helps organizations make better business decisions buying and implementing technologies, investors achieve greater returns from their investments, and individuals advance their careers.
He has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, The Financial Times and other publications. He has conducted over 250 consultations with mutual funds, hedge funds and private equity funds such as Fidelity, JPMorgan and Silver Lake Technology Management, among others. He is a regular speaker at client and industry events, delivering keynotes and moderating panels.
Daley holds a BA in History and German from Tufts University. He is the author of two books and has a patent pending for software testing. He can be reached at 303-949-5056, jbrucedaley@gmail.com or www.jbrucedaley.com.
