The Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Festival (GALFA) Announces Appointment of Julie Ann Crommett as New Board Chair
Crommett, A Nationally Recognized Industry Thought Leader and Champion for Equity, Opportunity & Representation, To Lead GALFA Board of Directors in Its Continued Mission to Advocate for Latino Film Creators & Communities.
Atlanta, GA, September 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Georgia Latino Film Alliance (GALFA) today announced it has appointed Julie Ann Crommett, a nationally recognized industry thought leader and champion for equity, opportunity and representation within the film and entertainment industry, as their new Board Chair.
Crommett will work closely with the Board of Directors to grow the organization into a valuable resource and support system for next generation Latinx filmmakers, students, executives, and content creators in Georgia.
"It is my great honor to welcome Julie Ann Crommett as the newest elected GALFA Board Chair," said Jose Marquez, CEO and Founder, GALFA. "Her unique business experience in the DEI space, her creative insights and ongoing commitment to advocating for systematic change will undoubtedly help our organization scale to greater heights under her strategic guidance."
“We are so fortunate to have Julie Ann join us in our mission towards achieving new benchmarks in the film and entertainment industry,” said Yvette Moise, President and Co-Founder of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Festival. “Together we will work towards making this place a whole new world.”
Crommett has been working in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) space for over a decade leading disruptive, systemic change across film, media, entertainment and tech industries. In this role she hopes to continue that work by engaging with the local Latino creative community and connecting their creative work more deeply to the larger entertainment industry in Georgia and beyond.
“I am humbled to join the GALFA board and look forward to working with the talented board, partners and members who tirelessly foster Latino development in the film industry,” commented Julie Ann Crommett. “GALFA is moving ahead stronger than ever. I’m excited to join Jose and Yvette and their outstanding team in giving voice to America’s next generation of Latinx Storytellers.”
Crommett’s career path stems from working at two of the top global film Studios (The Walt Disney Studios and NBC Universal) as well as the #1 multinational technology company Google. She is currently Founder and CEO of Collective Moxie, a consultative agency that focuses on DE&I strategy, narrative and community engagement.
Some of her most notable work was while serving as VP, Multicultural Audience Engagement at The Walt Disney Studios spearheading efforts to diversify talent in front of and behind the camera, connect creative projects with communities they touched, and build a more inclusive culture within the Studio. She played an integral role in contributing to key film release projects including Disney/Pixar’s “Soul,” and “Coco,” Walt Disney Animation Studios “Raya and the Last Dragon,” and Marvel Studios “Black Panther,” as well as creating Disney’s “Launchpad: Shorts Incubator,” a critically-acclaimed program that provided six directors from underrepresented backgrounds the opportunity to produce a short film for Disney+. Additionally, and in partnership with Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, she launched and co-chaired Disney’s first-ever Creative Inclusion Council dedicated to increasing inclusion and accountability in Disney's creative endeavors.
Crommett has been recognized by The Hollywood Reporter’s 35 under 35, the IMAGEN Foundation’s Influential Latinos in Entertainment list and as an ADCOLOR Innovator. She hosted a TEDx Talk in 2016 covering equity & storytelling and serves on the boards for the Hispanic Federation, The National Association of Latino Independent Producers, and Women in Animation.
A proud Puerto Rican and Cuban American, Crommett was raised in Atlanta, Georgia and earned her Bachelors of Arts in English at Harvard University.
About The Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Film Festival.
The Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Film Festival conducts the Georgia Latino Film Festival celebrated in the state of Georgia, that features Latino directed, produced and acted films among other national and international entries. Through this Film festival we showcase Latino talent in Georgia and from across the world and educate and empower the next generation of Latino storytellers.
The mission of the Georgia Latino Film Alliance is to build awareness of independent films and film as an art form; provide educational opportunities for students and Georgia Latino filmmakers and create opportunities for the Georgia communities to experience high-quality Latino films.
