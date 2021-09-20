Jenn Cleary Wins 2021 Back to School Parent and Teacher Choice™ Award
Jenn Cleary and her latest album, All Together Now! Wins 2021 Back to School Parent and Teacher Choice™ Award.
Boulder, CO, September 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jenn Cleary, singer-songwriter from Boulder, Colorado, who has just released her first children’s album, All Together Now! Rockin’ Songs for Kids of All Ages, announced today that she had won HowtoLearn.com's 2021 Back to School Parent and Teacher Choice™ Award.
The Parent and Teacher Choice Awards from HowtoLearn.com are among the most recognized international awards by both parents and teachers. Each year, the parent and teacher team judge the entries based on brain-based learning principles, creativity, innovation, and fun to honor products of exceptional quality and outstanding performance at home and in the school environment.
As students, parents, and teachers have included more remote learning, the importance of including educational music with positive messaging can be invaluable and make home-learning more enjoyable and fun.
Jenn Cleary has always included playful tunes in her repertoire of songs for adults, and All Together Now! blends full-on fun with messages of environmental and social consciousness for kids. Beginning with “Our Wild Family,” a danceable ecology number about caring for our environment, the songs on All Together Now! range from upbeat and sweet (“Bubbles,” “Dinosaur Friend”) to educational (“Clean Water”), to funky (“Scat’s the Word for That”). Among her many activities, Jenn Cleary is also a beekeeper, well-versed with interesting facts about bees. She couldn’t resist including, “My Sisters and Me” in the album. It’s an engaging rockabilly tune about the life of the honeybee. “All Kinds of Families,” the emotional center of the album, is about the different kinds of families in which kids can live. “Love Right Now” acknowledges that life can be hard sometimes, while also encouraging caring, sharing and love.
For more information about Jenn Cleary, please visit JennCleary.com.
About Jenn Cleary
Jenn Cleary is a folk-rock singer-songwriter from Boulder, Colorado, with many years’ experience performing on international stages. Highlight shows include Colorado Rockies games, Sundance Film Festivals, Blues Festivals, Folks Festivals and multiple European tours. She has a range of song styles and performs bluesy acoustic solo shows as well as rockin’ shows with her full electric band.
All Together Now! Rockin' Songs for Kids of All Ages has won numerous awards including the prestigious recognition from the 2021 NAPPA awards for being best in the music industry, the 2021 Hot Diggity Award which signifies innovation, entertainment and educational value and the Back to School winner of the 2021 Fall Parent and Teacher Choice Awards.
Previous albums include Blues from the Heart (2018), Back to the Wheel (2010), and Breakin’ Loose (2006).
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Waldman Frazier
elizabeth@waldmaniapr.com 415.334.2787
