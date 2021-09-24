New Cannabis Dispensary Retail Display Solutions Now Available
Hackensack, NJ, September 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual, America’s leading manufacturer of visual display solutions in September, launched an exceptional line of signage and display solutions for cannabis dispensaries, packaged as a “Best Practices for Dispensary Signage.”
Medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries are opening their doors to legally serve this customer base. As of 2021, there are over 7,500 cannabis dispensaries across the country.
Testrite Visual offers unique display and cannabis signage solutions that are ideal for greeting customers at dispensary entrances, providing branded imagery behind the counter, steel risers to create more room to merchandize on shelves and much more. Testrite is a US manufacturer and as such can customize solutions for its customers. With custom hardware, branding, and graphics, dispensaries can market their products and generate foot traffic with ease.
Some of the tailored solutions for cannabis dispensaries include:
Entrance Signs: These include Perfex Pedestal SignFrames, EasyOpen SnapFrame Pedestal Stands, and Lollipop Stands.
Showroom Floor Stands: Including Poster SignHolders, Convex Poster SignHolders, and Harmony Banner Stands.
Inside Display Case: Includes the Eclipse Tabletop SignHolders
CounterTop: Includes Arctop SignHolders, CounterTop Perfex Frames and Wireform Fabric Pillowcase Stands.
Shelf Edge Graphics: Includes Metal Shelf Talkers and Paper/Card Stock SignBack Mounts.
Wall Category Headers: Includes Floating StandOff Mounts, Charisma Mini SEG and Perfex Hanging SignFrames.
Behind Cash Register: Includes EasyOpen SnapFrames, Charisma Mini SEG and Charisma SEG/LED Slim Profile Light Boxes.
Store Window Graphics: Includes Plastic Gripper and Aluminum Case Snapgraphics Grippers.
Branded Queuing System: Includes the Crowd Q Stand.
In addition to all of these custom display solutions, Testrite also offers steel shelf risers, which they uniquely designed for cannabis dispensaries. Steel shelf risers enable you to display more merchandise while also making your products more visible to customers. They come in a wide range of sizes and colors, so customers can pick from many different options to suit their unique store.
The cannabis industry is rapidly expanding as more states legalize marijuana. Nineteen states have now legalized the recreational use of cannabis. These are Colorado, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, New Mexico, South Dakota, Montana, Alaska, Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, Connecticut, Maine, Nevada, Vermont, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Illinois. Recreational marijuana is also legal in Washington, D.C. and Guam.
To learn more and see Testrite's guide on Best Practices for Dispensary Signage, download the full catalog at www.testrite.com.
