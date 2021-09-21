Neurosurgeon and Complex Spine Specialist, Siddharth Shetgeri, DO, to Join OrthoNeuro in October 2021
Columbus, OH, September 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO announced today that Siddharth Shetgeri, DO, Neurosurgeon and Complex Spine Specialist, will join the multi-specialty physician practice in October of 2021.
Dr. Shetgeri is a board-eligible, fellowship-trained Neurosurgeon specializing in minimally invasive spine surgery and complex spinal deformity conditions.
“It’s an exciting time to join OrthoNeuro,” said Dr. Shetgeri. “OrthoNeuro has a stellar reputation as providers of high quality care for the Columbus community and the state of Ohio at large. We have an incredible diversity of multidisciplinary physicians here that work together to make patients’ lives better. I look forward to collaborating and developing partnerships with physicians and providers both in Columbus and beyond to make this a destination practice for comprehensive spine, pain management and neurosurgical care for patients as part of their Spine Division.”
Dr. Shetgeri’s scope of service includes minimally invasive spine surgery for degenerative conditions, complex spine surgery for scoliosis for adults and adolescents, spinal fusion surgery, spine trauma surgery, spine tumor surgery, spinal cord stimulation, pain pump placement, kyphoplasty, sacroiliac joint surgery and general and traumatic cranial neurosurgery.
“I have a passion for outpatient minimally invasive spine surgery,” added Shetgeri. “With the latest technology and recent advances in recovery protocols many procedures can be performed with smaller incisions, less pain, early patient activity and better long term patient outcomes.”
Patient centered care is the cornerstone of Dr. Shetgeri’s practice.
“The patient experience is the most important part of spine and neurosurgical work,” said Shetgeri. “Through open communication, use of technology for education, patients understand their bodies better and become empowered in their own decision making with the physician as partners in care. We can then custom tailor a plan to achieve their long term goals.”
Dr. Todd and OrthoNeuro are extremely excited about Dr. Shetgeri joining the practice.
“We are excited to have Dr. Shetgeri join an already strong team of orthopedic and neurosurgical spine, fellowship-trained surgeons at OrthoNeuro,” said Dr. Todd. “Dr. Shetgeri comes to us with an extensive background in not only complex spinal deformities and revision cases but he is also a trained neurosurgeon who does intracranial work as well. He compliments our complex spine and deformity surgeons. We couldn’t be happier to have him on board.”
The Dallas, Texas native earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin and his graduate degree in Physiology at Georgetown University. He completed medical school at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. After medical school, Dr. Shetgeri completed an internship at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (Colton, CA), followed by his Neurosurgery Residency at Beaumont Health (Dearborn, MI). His fellowship in Complex Spine surgery was at the renowned UCLA Spine Center in Los Angeles.
Dr. Shetgeri has authored multiple publications within the field of neurosurgery including the Journal of Neurosurgery (JNS) on cerebral edema in burn patients, performed multiple poster presentations at the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons Clinical Assembly, the Plastic Surgery Research Council as well as co-authored a book chapter on spine surgery. He was also a Clinical Instructor of Neurological Surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA Spine Center where he gave numerous lectures on complex spine and surgical spine oncology treatment to UCLA residents and medical students.
He will be treating patients at the OrthoNeuro Dublin, Grove City and New Albany offices starting on October 18, 2021.
OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery and care, neurology, acute pain management, podiatry & wound care. OrthoNeuro currently has 7 locations, including 2 orthopedic walk-in clinics, throughout greater Columbus. To book an appointment call 614-890-6555 or visit OrthoNeuro.com. You can follow OrthoNeuro on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
