Michael Todd Beauty Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer
Industry Maven Rebecca Traverzo to Lead the Company’s Marketing Organization
Port Saint Lucie, FL, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Michael Todd Beauty today announced that Rebecca Traverzo has been appointed the company's new Chief Marketing Officer. Traverzo joins from Third Love where she served as Vice President of Marketing. Prior to her role with Third Love, Ms. Traverzo excelled as Senior Vice President for Calvin Klein for over 5 years. Through both roles, she has demonstrated expertise in leading high-performing teams to deliver transformational growth. Traverzo will report directly to Michael Friend, the President, CEO and Co-Founder of Michael Todd Beauty.
“Our goal at Michael Todd Beauty is to bring luxury products to consumers, at an affordable price. We are developing next-level digital marketing strategies to continue the successful growth of our company, and we are thrilled to have Rebecca’s expertise to lead our marketing organization,” said Friend. “Rebecca has a proven track record of driving positive business growth for past brands and we look forward to her bringing the skills and leadership onboard to enhance the expansion of Michael Todd Beauty.”
Throughout Rebecca's 20+ years within the global advertising and marketing industry, she has held various agency leadership positions for global brands such as P&G’s Gillette Franchise, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon Wireless, and Burger King. Ms. Traverzo brings more than two decades of brand and growth strategy knowledge, digital transformation, data driven marketing, communications planning and performance media execution experience to Michael Todd Beauty.
“There is nothing I love more than to understand the intersection of product, culture and consumer truths to deliver successful award-winning marketing campaigns, brand impact and deeper consumer connections,” said Traverzo. “I’m very excited to be joining Michael Todd Beauty during this time and am looking forward to leading this marketing organization by creating collaborative teams that drive positive business growth for the long term.”
About Michael Todd Beauty
Michael Todd Beauty is a clean & effective brand built on the power of sonic and antimicrobial technology. The company continues to develop products backed by science, and driven by the belief that everyone should have access to affordable, spa-quality treatments from the comfort of their home. Michael Todd Beauty offers a complete destination category of beauty tools designed from an aesthetic and functional perspective to meet the needs and concerns of today’s skin care customer while reinventing the shopping experience for the skin care customer of tomorrow. For more information, Visit www.michaeltoddbeauty.com.
